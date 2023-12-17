Sign up to never miss a drop
No Notes: ASICS' New Sneaker Pack Is Earth-Toned Perfection

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

ASICS hive, wake up. ASICS is dropping off some seriously good earth-toned sneakers just in time for the winter season.

ASICS' pack — aptly named "Earthenware" — offers up the people's favorite ASICS shoe, the GEL-Kayano 14. Leading the way is a tonal Rust Brown pair, which sees the orange-ish brown hue take over the GEL-Kayano 14 alongside hints of Graphite Grey.

ASICS swaps out the shoe's traditional mesh moments for season-appropriate rip-stop underlays. At the same time, the sneaker's usual synthetic materials top it all off.

ASICS' GEL-Kayano 14 offering rounds out with a White Sage colorway, supplying a more muted vibe with dark grey accents plus the same constructions.

But wait, there's more. From the looks of it, ASICS' Earthenware is more of a full-fledged collection, presenting additional GEL-1130 sneakers and GT-2160 sneakers in similar outdoor-worthy schemes. Those minty green takes? Chef's kiss.

2023 saw ASICS only continue to shine as technical sneakers were all the wave. The Japanese footwear brand dropped consistently good collaborations with Cecilie Bahnsen, Kiko Kostadinov, and Kith, to name a few. Plus, some ASICS sneakers, like the GT-2160, had pretty strong debuts.

Now, ASICS finishes its great year with a bang, serving up the beautiful Earthenware pack. So far, the ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers are slated to drop on December 22 on ASICS' website as part of the collection.

We're still awaiting more details on those other GEL-1130 and GT-2160 sneakers, but I suspect they won't be far behind. Regardless, check on your ASICS friends — this is a lot of heat in one sitting.

