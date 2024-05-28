Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

These ASICS Aren’t Just Weatherproof, They're Made for Monsoons

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

ASICS’ Monsoon Patrol sneaker collection, a three-part collaboration with the sneaker concept store Limited Edt. and streetwear label SBTG, is back. 

This time, the trio is taking ASICS’ retro running model, the Gel-Kayano 14, and turning it into a utilitarian, monsoon-ready model. 

Having sneakers that can withstand a monsoon might sound a bit over-the-top, even bordering on being a gimmick. However, SBTG and Limited Edt. are both based in Singapore where monsoons are a regular occurrence, making this type of weather-resistant sneakers a necessity.

Most notable on the technical new sneakers is a detachable shroud (otherwise known as, a sneaker baggy) that covers the top portion of the shoe where the laces sit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This zip-up baggy has Monsoon Patrol plastered across it in block capitals and offers an unconventional zip-up stash pocket. Other details include military-inspired lettering on the heel and a translucent silicone coating on the bottom half of the upper for extra weather protection. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The shoes arrive in two simple, monotone colorways (either all-black or off-white) and are available now on the SBTG website. A wider release is expected in the coming weeks, however, with initial reports claiming they will be available from more retailers in mid-June.

There’s been no shortage of eye-catching, outdoor-focused takes on the Gel Kayano 14 hitting the market but none of them quite go the same lengths as these from Limited Edt. and SBTG. I mean, sneakers don’t get much more weatherproof than being monsoon-defeating.

Shop ASICS Sneakers Here

Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GT-2160
$145
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GEL-KAYANO 14
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GT-2160 "Imperfection Pac
$140
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
We Recommend
  • The Limit Doesn't Exist for ASICS' GEL-Kayano 14 Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • CdG's New ASICS Sneakers Actually Aren't So Simple
    • Sneakers
  • Hal Studios Is Strapping Up Brand New ASICS
    • Sneakers
  • KENZO's ASICS Sneakers Are a Wild Throwback
    • Sneakers
  • No Notes: ASICS' New Sneaker Pack Is Earth-Toned Perfection
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Balenciaga's New Hulking Sneaker Proves It's King of Beefed-Up Stompers
    • Sneakers
  • BEAMS Made Timberland’s Preppiest Shoe Into a Rugged Hiking Boot
    • Style
  • A Guide to Pairing Your Sneakers With Shorts
    • Style
  • adidas Drops YEEZY Sneakers Again, One Last Time
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance Dad Shoes Became Literal Shinin' Stars
    • Sneakers
  • 14 of the Best Nike Dunks for Under $300
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024