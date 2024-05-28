These ASICS Aren’t Just Weatherproof, They're Made for Monsoons

ASICS’ Monsoon Patrol sneaker collection, a three-part collaboration with the sneaker concept store Limited Edt. and streetwear label SBTG, is back.
This time, the trio is taking ASICS’ retro running model, the Gel-Kayano 14, and turning it into a utilitarian, monsoon-ready model.
Having sneakers that can withstand a monsoon might sound a bit over-the-top, even bordering on being a gimmick. However, SBTG and Limited Edt. are both based in Singapore where monsoons are a regular occurrence, making this type of weather-resistant sneakers a necessity.
Most notable on the technical new sneakers is a detachable shroud (otherwise known as, a sneaker baggy) that covers the top portion of the shoe where the laces sit.
This zip-up baggy has Monsoon Patrol plastered across it in block capitals and offers an unconventional zip-up stash pocket. Other details include military-inspired lettering on the heel and a translucent silicone coating on the bottom half of the upper for extra weather protection.
The shoes arrive in two simple, monotone colorways (either all-black or off-white) and are available now on the SBTG website. A wider release is expected in the coming weeks, however, with initial reports claiming they will be available from more retailers in mid-June.
There’s been no shortage of eye-catching, outdoor-focused takes on the Gel Kayano 14 hitting the market but none of them quite go the same lengths as these from Limited Edt. and SBTG. I mean, sneakers don’t get much more weatherproof than being monsoon-defeating.