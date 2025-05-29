Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
ASICS' Slick Suede GORE-TEX'd Sneaker Looks Too Good In Any Weather

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
ASICS
1 / 3

ASICS' slim suede sneakers look good in any weather. 

ASICS famously does elderly dad shoes quite well, cranking out techy running shoes so fly they sometimes teeter on the brink of scrumptiousness. Shout out to the "Banana Split" pack!

But ASICS' slim sneaker offerings are a lot more humble, and the most discreet of these slim sneakers has to be the GEL-PTG GTX sneaker. 

The Gel PTG GTX is based on ASICS' Fabre Point Getter basketball sneaker, first released in Japan in 1983.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Truly of its era, the Fabre Point Getter had that classic vintage court style: High-top collar, rounded toe box, and a moderate outsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The GEL-PTG GTX retains the original sneaker's slim and rounded design, modernized with a low-top collar and a narrower toe box, which gives the sneaker a chicer disposition emphasized by some suavely tonal suede makeup.

But don't let that dapperness fool you. The GEL-PTG GTX is very hard-wearing, arguably more so than its high-top predecessor. 

In addition to its updated look, the GEL-PTG GTX also has a GORE-TEX-lined upper, making the unassumingly slim sneaker surprisingly weatherproof. Not only that, the GEL-PTG GTX comes with ASICS' gel and foam Fuzgel heel for maximum comfort, maximum fly — no matter the weather.

Available May 30 on ASICS' website for ¥18,700 (about $130), the new iterations of the GEL-PTG GTX sneaker come in black and navy. Hopefully, the OG Fabre Point Getter's cream color is OTW. 

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
