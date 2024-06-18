AURALEE Made Forgotten New Balances Quietly Stylish Again

And just like that, AURALEE is back with fresh New Balances.

The brand presented its Spring/Summer 2025 collection during Paris Fashion Week's kickoff, setting the tone for the week of fashion with beautiful clothes and delectable New Balance sneakers.

For its runway show,AURALEE sent a roughly 40-year-old New Balance sneaker down its catwalk. It's name is the New Balance 475.

That's 475, not 574. Although the two New Balance shoes are nearly identical in shape and appearance. But upon further examination, there are slight variations in their upper constructions.

The New Balance 475 once lived on the trails as an all-terrain model, but that's not the case today. Like the 574, it has a lifestyle charm: it's casual, effortless, and not so sporty-looking.

And the New Balance sneaker has now come under the AURALEE spell.

On AURALEE's runway, the New Balance 475 sneaker appears in two signature colorways, grey and yellow, used in the brand's previous collaborations.

AURALEE and New Balance didn't immediately announce drop details (I mean, the shoes are fresh off the runway). But given their appearance alogside the SS25 collection, it's safe to assume we'll catch the sneakers sometime next year. Of course, sooner is always better. Wishful thinking!

AURALEE isn't the only brand helping bring back the New Balance 475. Teddy Santis recently previewed a 475 collaboration with his fashion brand Aimé Leon Dore. The pairs followed ALD's usual understated design approach with attractive textures and a quiet cream and green paint job.

It's also worth pointing out that Aimé Leon Dore sold a vintage pair of the New Balance 475 before.

Now, ALD and AURALEE are officially bringing the 80s New Balances back.