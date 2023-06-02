Sign up to never miss a drop
ICYMI: Awake NY Quietly Teased a Jordan Collab

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Awake NY kicked off the month with the grand opening of its first store, filled with promises of collabs with Denim Tears and Fear of God, a giant A, and a sneaker-related easter egg.

There it was. Dangling above my head from the ceiling was a pair of Jordan sneakers, which Awake NY founder Angelo Baque pointed out to me during the store's preview on June 1. If it weren't for him, I honestly would've missed it, NGL (not gonna lie).

According to Baque, the pairs hanging up top were Awake NY's official Jordan Air Ship collaboration, showcased in red and blue schemes.

The Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship sneakers boasted primarily white leather uppers, with hints of either red or blue (depending on the colorway you're eyeing) striking the snakeskin ankle and outlining the silver Swoosh.

Interestingly, Awake NY's Air Ships features the Jumpman wings logo on the ankle. This detail is most associated with the Air Jordan 1 versus the Air Ship (in fact, you don't see this at all on the traditional Air Ship collar).

From the looks, Awake NY's take joins other recent Jordans taking the vintage design route, with the brand's pairs featuring a seemingly pre-yellowed sole.

A shiny Jumpman hangtag clung to the laces, while Awake's famed "A" motif – like the huge one in the middle of its Lower East Side store — graced the side of the toe box.

Names like Nigel Sylvester and A Ma Maniére took the Air Ships for spins recently, giving them classic blue and white looks (though, Nigel's were Friends & Family). Fun fact: founder James Whitner also attended Awake NY's store opening.

With Awake NY's take and whispers of forthcoming general releases, it looks like the Air Ship is next in line for a revival by the Swoosh.

So, what about ASICS and Awake NY? After introducing the GEL-NYC and tackling the GEL-Kayano Trainer 21 together, the Awake NY x ASICS chapter is officially closed, as Baque shared with me.

Now, it appears Awake NY is ready to turn the page to the Jordan Brand chapter.

