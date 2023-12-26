Sign up to never miss a drop
Awake NY & Jordan Keep Quietly Revealing Their Collab Before Our Eyes

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

On December 20, Nike previewed the Jordan Brand's Spring 2024 retro sneakers through yet another SNKRS app event. But while fans focused on the new kicks slated for next season, they might've missed a sneak preview at Awake NY x Jordan's collaboration.

Hugo Mendoza, Awake NY's brand director, hosted the event alongside Nya Lorraine, with Mendzoa outfitted in an Awake NY x Jordan varsity jacket during the sneaker showcase.

The collaborative outerwear piece appears in classic black with red and white accents similar to Jordan's famous "Bred" colorway.

Typical dual branding — Awake NY plus a Jumpman logo — graces the front chest and back in what looks like traditional fuzzy chenille patches. At the same time, striped collar and hem supply some classic collegiate vibes.

On the front, fans will also notice a subtle message in black, "Where I'm From, New York, NY, Big City of Dreams 2024," reiterating Awake NY's roots and the collaboration's drop date.

We already caught glimpses of Awake NY x Jordan's shoes earlier this year, but this — Mendoza's jacket reveal — is our best look yet at the partnership's apparel offering.

Awake NY and Jordan haven't revealed any other pieces (they've been relatively hush-hush on other details). But I suspect we're also in for some graphic tees and perhaps even accessories.

In June, Awake NY opened the doors to its first-ever retail space, located right in the heart of the Lower East Side. Inside the new hip space, Awake took the perfect opportunity to dangle its forthcoming Air Ship Jordan sneakers right under our noses — well, more like right above our heads.

During the store opening, Awake NY founder Angelo Baque confirmed that his brand was linking with Jordan for an official collaboration in 2024. Previously, Awake NY worked closely with ASICS, even introducing the ASICS GEL-NYC together.

While we're still awaiting more a concrete release date, Mendoza revealed the Awake NY x Jordan collab — clothes and shoes included — will launch in Spring 2024, which could between late January-ish to April.

With 2024 drawing closer and the brands upping their teases, something tells me we could see a launch sooner rather than later in the season. In other words, get ready, Awake NY fans.

