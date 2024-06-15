Ayo Edebiri, Fashion Super Saiyan

Ayo Edebiri is dressing out of her mind, which is appropriate because she's currently promoting animated feelings fest Inside Out 2. We've been blessed with banger outfit after banger outfit from Edebiri, who has come excruciatingly correct every single day of the red carpet tour.

Edebiri and stylist Danielle Goldberg are going, as the kids say, beast mode. Or, as the older kids once said, super saiyan. Or, in plain English, Edebiri's looks are nothin' but next level.

The most recent occasion of Edebiri excellence came on June 12, when Edebiri hitThe View with an excessively powerful Dries Van Noten look that smashes every conceivable fashion "rule" with five not-so-simple pieces.

Gold-sequined vest over clashing striped shirt and patterned skirt? Brilliant gold accessorizing that only heightens the glamour? Sandals and socks — wait, geometrically patterned socks that only further combat the patterns above?

This isn't merely dressing. It's advanced dressing.

Edebiri pulls it off with aplomb, because of course she does. This look comprises a conscious combination of elements that sound wildly pungent on paper but, in reality, epitomize the tasteful smashing of fashion's staid boundaries.

Like, this many patterns at once ought to be visual overstimulation but the garments' desaturated hues and complementary tones help it all hit the eye softly.

Haven't even mentioned Edebiri's glorious hair and makeup yet (bye bye bob!), BTW, but we'll get there.

This outfit is the logical peak, until Edebiri inevitably outdoes it in a few short hours. But let's go back to the beginning to see where we began this adventure.

Backgrid

On June 10, Edebiri kicked off her stylistic rampage with a flawless white Bottega Veneta shorts suit.

We already know that Bottega representatives like Edebiri are the world's best-dressed but it's situations like this, wherein a seemingly untenable outfit is rendered utterly effortless, that drive it all home.

Again, don't try this at home, folks! High-waisted dress shorts + tucked-in shirt + mules = chaos — or so you think.

With pale beige tones and balance achieved through intentional proportions, the effect is, instead, exquisite elegance.

Edebiri's billion-megawatt grin doesn't hurt, though, and neither does her top-tier glam, here on full display.

You may think that two titanic outfits of this magnitude would necessitate something simple in between and you would be wrong.

On June 11, Edebiri continued to flex her power level with a stripe-on-stripe Marni T-shirt and dress combo, a riff on youthful cues amplified by a cutesy friendship bracelet and tall rubber sandals that ground it all with a hint of grunge.

Backgrid

How could anyone complain?

Everyone expected Ayo Edebiri to have a massive 2024 style-wise but that she's still wowing this consistently and this effortlessly speaks to something beyond good styling.

Good style isn't just nice clothes but also intangible factors like grace and comfort. Some of it can be taught, some of it can be bought, most of it is innate. It's what separates the merely fashionable and the truly transcendent.

Edebiri, of course, falls into the latter camp.