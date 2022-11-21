Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Babylon LA Wants You To Wear Its Dr. Martens to Shreds

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Dr. Martens
1 / 2

Brand: Babylon LA x Dr. Martens

Model: 1461

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $150

Buy: Babylon LA's website, Slam Jam

Editor’s Notes: Next up in the beat-up shoe Olympics: Babylon LA's Dr. Martens collab. After tackling the 1460 boot with BEAMS, the Los Angeles brand links back up with Dr. Martens for a 1461 shoe collaboration designed to be destroyed.

As displayed in the picture above, the Babylon x Dr. Martens 1461 arrives with a tear-away upper, olive canvas on top of Dr. Martens' black Wanama leather.

Image on Highsnobiety
Dr. MartensBabylon 1461 Shoes
$165
Buy at Slam Jam IT
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

To get the shoes to that point, wearers have two options: let natural aging and wear do its thing or speed things up with the trusted carving kit.

Either way, those lucky enough to cop will likely be waving bye-bye to the upper at some point, as it was "designed to mark and tear with wear and may eventually tear off entirely," according to the brands.

The concept certainly nods to the energy of both labels, especially Babylon, whose founders Lee Spielman and Garrett Stevenson centered the label around their hardcore punk roots.

Dr. Martens
1 / 4

In addition to the shoe's inevitable deterioration, the word "CHAOS" surfaces on the translucent lug sole of Babylon's 1461 shoe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Babylon's peace logo materializes as a rip-off heel patch and the shoe's zipper. At the same time, Dr. Martens' signature "AirWair" pull tab sprouts from the shoe's opening, indicating the presence of the brand's sole technology responsible for bounce, comfortability, and sturdiness.

Babylon LA's Doc Martens undoubtedly advance fashion's autumn scuffed-up craze, where heavy distressing, destructive makeup, and, of course, beat-up shoes are making rounds this Fall '22 season.

Though, Babylon's Docs aren't as wild a take as Balenciaga's extremely-pummeled sneakers and MSCHF and Jimmy Fallon's candy stompers.

Given the cool, battered spin on the timeless model, it's not surprising that Babylon's Dr. Martens 1461 shoes are already sold-out at Dr. Martens, with limited sizes lingering on Babylon's online store.

For those fortunate buyers or others looking to cop, here's some food for thought: please be kind and wear Babylon's Dr. Martens to shreds.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite winter footwear

Sold out
MonclerAprès Trail Sneakers Black
$460.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ReebokDMX Trail Shadow Yellow
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
TimberlandVibram Euro Hiker WP Potting Soil
$250.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Glenn Martens' Margiela Debut Gets Back to (Un)Basics
  • Meet the Street Artists Who Are Quietly Shaping High Fashion
  • Dare to Disrupt: KunleIRAK and Cake Robles Help Converse Rebel Against The Expected
  • One Last Dance With Y/Project
  • Big Black Boots? The Designers Reenergizing Dr. Martens Have Other Plans (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now