Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

From Our Legacy to The Row These Are Our Favorite Nylon Bags This Winter

in StyleWords By Donovan Barnett
Sign up to never miss a drop

Nylon boasts a storied past steeped in fashion lore. You might recall your initial brush with this industrial textile when Mama Miuccia introduced the world to the iconic nylon Prada backpack. Or, if you dabble in the annals of fashion history, you're likely aware that nylon's integration into high fashion dates back to the 1950s. Prestigious fashion luminaries like Nina Ricci, Emanuel Ungaro, Pierre Cardin, and Madame Grès harnessed nylon to elevate the architecture and presence of their runway designs. 

Perhaps it's the practicality, the ease of use, or the material's futuristic charm that has sparked your interest in acquiring a nylon shoulder bag. Regardless, nylon and its derivatives have consistently been a mainstay in many beloved designs. Today, nylon is experiencing a resurgence, finding its way into a myriad of coveted accessories, most notably the city dweller's staple: the bag.

As a relic of World War II innovation, nylon is ideal for those who tote a bag daily. This synthetic wonder is celebrated for its durability, lightness, water resistance, and affordability—a price that varies with the brand. If your quest is for a bag that stands as a reliable companion for everyday use while earning you style accolades on fashion TikTok, your search ends here. After an extensive hunt, we've compiled a selection of the best nylon bags available—versatile accessories poised to complement any wardrobe, regardless of the season. 

Shop the best nylon bags of 2023 below.

Porter-Yoshida & Co. Tanker Clip Shoulder Bag

Image on Highsnobiety

Tanker Clip Shoulder Bag

$255

Porter-Yoshida & Co.

Buy at Highsnobiety

Rest assured, with Porter-Yoshida & Co., you are always in capable hands. This legendary Japanese brand crafts products that are not only timeless in their aesthetic but also robust enough to withstand whatever life throws their way for years on end. The Tanker, a quintessential shoulder bag, has earned its iconic status rightfully, with a heritage deeply rooted in military history. This bag isn't just resistant to water and dirt—it's built to endure a lifetime, promising to age with an elegance that only time can bestow.

C.P. Company Nylon B Crossbody Rucksack

Nylon B Crossbody Rucksack

$228

C.P. Company

Buy at Highsnobiety

Are you in search of a bag that can withstand the elements for your leisurely hike this weekend yet remains chic enough for your commute to the office come Monday? Look no further—C.P. Company has precisely what you need. Their model is crafted from Nylon B, a sturdy, waterproof material that's been specially treated for garment dyeing, resulting in a richness and vibrancy of color that truly stands out. In person, the fabric's quality is nothing short of stunning.

Lemaire Soft Game Bag

Image on Highsnobiety

Soft Game Bag

$995

Lemaire

Buy at Highsnobiety

Understated elegance and exceptional quality are the hallmarks of Lemaire's designs. The Soft Egg Bag perfectly encapsulates these traits, offering a distinctive silhouette in a robust nylon construction. Ideal for an enchanting evening out in Paris, the bag's croissant-esque shape is captivating and simply unforgettable. Just imagine how many croissants you could tuck away inside for a midnight snack.

Maison Margiela Cordura Backpack

Cordura Backpack

$2860

Maison Margiela

Buy at Highsnobiety

Is that durable cordura nylon backpack Margiela? Why yes, it is.

Highsnobiety HS05 3 Layer Nylon Side Bag

Image on Highsnobiety

3 Layer Nylon Side Bag

$65

Highsnobiety HS05

Buy at Highsnobiety

Whether you're covertly bringing treats into the cinema, carrying mushrooms with magical properties, or gathering the assortment of keepsakes you've picked up at a festival, this bag is a trusty companion for your everyday city explorations.

and wander Sil Daypack

Sil Daypack

$260

and wander

Buy at Highsnobiety

This is the kind of nylon bag you can take aboard your Ryanair flight to rendezvous with your situationship this autumn. Spacious enough to pack your weekend essentials, yet not so large as to incur extra flight fees. Moreover, it's tough against tears and wear. And there's no need to fret over spills or rain; the silicone coating ensures your belongings stay safe and dry.

The North Face Hot Shot Backpack

Image on Highsnobiety

Hot Shot Backpack

$120

The North Face

Buy at Highsnobiety

With a The North Face backpack, you know exactly what you're getting. Beyond its gorpcore aesthetic, this nylon backpack is ready to support you whether you're navigating the heights of corporate skyscrapers or embarking on an alpine adventure.

The Row Banana nylon Cross-Body Bag

Banana nylon Cross-Body Bag

$1395

The Row

Buy at Matches

Old money nylon? Is that a thing? If this question has ever crossed your mind, it seems The Row has given us definite answer. 

NEIGHBORHOOD Logo-Appliquéd CORDURA® Pouch

Image on Highsnobiety

Logo-Appliquéd CORDURA® Pouch

$75

NEIGHBORHOOD

Buy at Mr Porter

The holiday season is among us. You probably have at least one colleague obsessed with Shinsuke Takizawa's NEIGHBORHOOD. Get them this. It's perfect for when you are struggling with Secret Santa.  

Our Legacy Flight Nylon Tote Bag

Flight Nylon Tote Bag

$242

Our Legacy

Buy at Matches

This tote is ideal for those office days when you suspect a backpack might crumple your meticulously curated fit. Crafted from dense, black liquid nylon, the bag is more than capable of carrying your work laptop while offering durability and water resistance for peace of mind. The Flight Tote boasts a generous main compartment with a snap button tab closure, an internal patch zip pocket, sturdy folded nylon webbing handles, and an embossed OUR LEGACY patch—a subtle nod to the excellence of this nylon bag.

Saint Laurent Niki Recycled-Nylon Cross-Body Bag

Image on Highsnobiety

Niki Recycled-Nylon Cross-Body Bag

$2690

Saint Laurent

Buy at Matches

Yes, Saint Laurent makes nylon bags. And yes, it looks like a Saint Laurent shoulder bag through on a puffer jacket for the winter. That's why we love it. 

Bottega Veneta Small Tech Cassette Messenger Bag

Image on Highsnobiety

Small Tech Cassette Messenger Bag

$1900

Bottega Veneta

Buy at ssense

Instead of getting the leather cassette bag that everyone will have on their Christmas list this year, why not go for nylon? 

We Recommend
  • gore tex sneakers
    13 GORE-TEX Sneakers For Wet Weather Protection
    • Sneakers
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • long coats trench coats
    The Longer The Coat, The Better Prepared For Cold Weather
    • Style
  • salomon shoes sneakers
    These Are Our Favorite Salomon Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Level Up Your Outerwear with these Varsity Gems
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Jerry Lorenzo will oversee adidas' next Prada collaboration.
    Jerry Lorenzo Has His Own adidas x Prada Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • supreme nike sb air darwin low
    Supreme & Nike SB Take on the Air Darwin
    • Sneakers
  • Perfumes, Xerjoff, perfumes, vicebomb, perfume bottles, korean perfumes
    Elevate Your Scent Game: Under-the-Radar Fragrances for the Perfume Connoisseur
    • Beauty
  • tightbooth nike sb dunk
    Tightbooth's Nike SB Dunk Does "Panda" Best
    • Sneakers
  • Jacob Cohen
    Jacob Cohën FW23 Puts Diamonds on Jeans
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Highsnobiety
    It’s A Wrap On Our Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 2023 Collab
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023