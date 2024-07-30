The Battle Of The Inseams, Our Guide To The Best Shorts Lengths

The perfect shorts length is one of the world’s eternal questions. Each year, style enthusiasts lie in their hyperbaric sleep capsules wondering what inseam will dominate that summer.

The search for inseam perfection is a debate that's had people divided for months, both on social media and in fashion offices worldwide. Some of us find comfort in the familiarity of 8-inch cargo shorts that pair easily with socks and sandals, others are strictly above knee length only; no compromise.

With the inseam debate still raging, we have created a guide to the best-in-class shorts for every length. No matter which style you entrust with bearing your legs to the world, there's a pair to choose from here.

Whether it's taking a page out of Adam Sandler's book of 90s baggy 'fits or leaning into contemporary styles akin to Tyler, the Creator, take a browse at the full scale of shorts lengths below.

From barely-there to exaggeratedly long jorts, scroll to settle the shorts length debate for yourself.

Ultra-Short (0-4 inches)

Starting off with the most risqué option of the bunch, it's the ultra-short shorts. We're talking Donald Glover levels of skimpy, letting your upper thighs soak up the sun with a barely-there inseam.

Going under the 4-inch mark takes some confidence, but if you're willing to show off a bit more skin than usual the results speak for themselves. Every reference to Paul Mescal's signature summer legwear is purely intentional.

If it's seriously hot outside, then you'll want to be wearing one of the designs below and let your legs breathe as much as possible.

Short (5-8 inches)

Though still a bit on the wild side, these short shorts aren't quite as daring as the under-4-inch inseam options.

They still offer the opportunity to show some thigh while offering ample breathing room, but the world isn't quite privy to what your whole leg looks like.

This is the category in which the ever-popular Patagonia Baggie sits, but there are more looks to explore than just a sporty one — as you'll find from the selection below.

Mid-Length (9-12 inches)

The undisputed shorts of all shorts is none other than the classic mid-length cut. Hovering just right over the knee, this length is the sweet spot for those that don’t feel the need to venture out of their comfort zone but understand the importance of taking it easy.

Neymar Jr.'s knack for being an icon is well exhibited on and off the field and his look above oozes confidence in a way that is definitely attributed to his shorts.

But you definitely don't need to be someone of Neymar's status to pull these off. The 9-12 inch inseam range is the standard for good reason: because it suits just about everyone.

Long (13± inches)

As the jorts revival enters full swing more and more celebrities are rightfully tapping into their ‘dad ‘fits,’ baggy and long shorts have also become more of a trend in the past few seasons.

It's even gotten to the point where we're seeing long jorts and Timberland boots make a comeback.

Fashion's continued Y2K obsession is no doubt one of the main drivers for shorts getting increasingly long. Anyone who lived through '90s fashion will remember wearing some serious shin slappers, and that's exactly what we're seeing come back.

You might be skeptical now, but I'm fully expecting 3/4 lengths to be everywhere before you know it.

