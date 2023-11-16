It's Puffer Jacket Season, And Stone Island Has Some Of The Best

Ever since Massimo Osti founded it in 1982, outerwear has been one of Stone Island's specialties. The Italian designer was obsessed with high-tech fabrics and the functionality of military design, so it was natural that he swayed towards creating technical outerwear that can battle against the elements.

"Massimo Osti set the blueprint for Stone Island and his legacy still informs where it is today. He's the man who brought us reflective jackets, color-changing heat-reactive jackets, polyurethane-lined weather protective jackets, reversible jackets, dual-layer jackets with removable linings," Stoney seller Ollie Evans of Too Hot Limited previously told Highsnobiety. "These are all ideas that are now commonplace, and I guarantee that every major fashion house in the world has some of his work in their archive somewhere."

The principles that Osti set out laid the foundations for Stone Island to become a leader in creating experimental technical outerwear. And the most practical of outer layers when the weather drops in the depths of winter, is puffer jackets.

The big, down-filled jackets perform like a big duvet, keeping the warmth in and Stone Island has plenty to pick from. Including heat-reactive membranes, iridescent fabrics, and lots of puffy down insulation, we've picked out our favorite Stone Island puffer jackets for winter 2023.

Stone Island Reversible Nylon Metal Down Jacket

For those who are really dedicated to getting the badge in (a phenomenon that's turned viral thanks to a genius Instagram page) this jacket has Stone Island's compass branding front and center. The reversible jacket comes in the brand's shiny nylon metal fabric which is crafted using recycled, end-of-life nylon.

Stone Island Hooded Quilted Jacket

It's all about the practical pockets on this quilted jacket. Disguised with a hidden zipper closure, this piece has two added large pockets on the front with standard snap-closure hand pockets underneath. Elsewhere, the jacket is crafted from resin-coated recycled nylon.

Stone Island Ripstop Nylon Metal Down Jacket

This padded bomber jacket comes in one of Stone Island's signature, technically-advanced fabrics. This piece is crafted from "nylon metal" that has a metallic effect once put through Stone Island's garment dying processes.

Stone Island 3-in-1 Thermo Sensitive Ice Jacket

Offering three jackets in one, the yellow outer shell of this design includes a technique that Stone Island has become famous for, thermosensitivity. This means that the outer layer changes color depending on the temperature. Inside, a removable hooded down jacket gives this the performance of a puffer coat without having to look like one.

Stone Island Garment-Dyed Long Jacket

To have more than just your upper body cozied up in warm down insulation, this long-length jacket covers the tops of your legs too. The nylon outer comes with a resin coating making it wind- and water-resistant.

Stone Island Real Down Jacket

One of Stone Island's many different lines, this jacket comes from its nautical-inspired Marina series. The padded, down jacket comes with large reflective panels that contrast the cotton poplin outer. A traditional method of making fabrics weather-resistant, the cotton outer layer has been treated with a rubber wax coating.

Stone Island David-TC Down Jacket

I know what you're thinking: that's not a puffer jacket. And you're right, it doesn't look like one thanks to a trick that Stoney often deploys. This 2-in-1 style comes with a down-filled inner lining while the removable outer layer has a casual look that resembles a chore coat.

Stone Island Quilted Padded Shell Down Jacket

Stone Island not only has a large selection of different puffer jackets but it also has a vast choice of colors to pick from. If you're on the hunt for a colorful puffer that's bound to turn a few heads, this orange one should do the job.

Stone Island Packable Recycled Nylon Down Jacket

For all of the warmth-related advantages of a puffer jacket, there is one big negative: they're bulky. Trying to carry a puffer around when you're not wearing it is normally a hassle but that's where this one from Stone Island comes in. The down jacket folds down into its inner pocket for easy transportation.

Stone Island Garment-Dyed Recycled Nylon Down Jacket

If you haven't noticed by now, Stone Island has a lot of puffer jacket options to choose from. Like many of the others, this one is made from recycled nylon that's wind- and water-resistant. Unlike the rest of this selection, the boxy-fitting jacket comes with a crinkle-effect finish and handy slanted, button-down pockets.

Stone Island Poly Ice Strata Jacket Down

Yes, I know: this is technically a puffer vest and not a puffer jacket. However, when looking at this heat-reactive puffy vest, I'm sure you can understand why it needed to be featured in this selection. The sleeveless design switches between being pink or white depending on the temperature and is crafted with ultrasonic stitching that uses the heat from soundwaves to fuse fabric together.

Stone Island Real Down Jacket

While this looks like a relatively simple puffer jacket, the technology that has gone into every element of it certainly isn't. To give you a taste of everything that goes into making one of these, the single-layer stretch nylon outer has a special weaving technique that creates feather compartments automatically from the loom.

