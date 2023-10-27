Mizuno's GORE-TEX Wave Mujin Is Back In Black

Brand: Mizuno

Model: Wave Mujin TL GTX

Release Date: October 27

Price: $210

Buy: Online from the Highsnobiety Shop and the Highsnobiety iOS app

Editor’s Notes: Mizuno's Wave Mujin TL GTX is back with the same trail-ready tech but a new, more minimal look.

The outdoor-ready sneaker takes functionality very seriously. A GORE-TEX upper, high-traction Michelin soles, sturdy ripstop nylon, Mizuno Wave cushioning... this shoe has the lot.

1 / 4 Mizuno

In fact, the Japanese sportswear label has gone so far as to write on Instagram that you can "step into the future of trail footwear," with this release. That's a pretty big statement you're making, Mizuno.

Part of the brand's Sportstyle line, which focuses on crafting lifestyle footwear with its latest technology, the Wave Mujin TL GTX has been given a few updates by the brand over the past couple of years.

1 / 4 Mizuno

There was a grey pair with a yellow-hued midsole that first started gaining traction online followed up by a more colorful pack earlier this summer. Now, its latest release is more muted and stealthy.

1 / 2 Mizuno

Two iterations are dropping on October 27, one with a brown upper and black sole unit as well as a monochrome, all-black pair.

Neither of these highlights the thermo-transfer layered paneling on the upper as much as previous versions of the shoe but they are more simplified, easily wearable colorways.

1 / 3 Mizuno

Bringing with it an abundance of technical features, this new release adds competition for outdoor brands creating waterproof footwear.