Mizuno's GORE-TEX Wave Mujin Is Back In Black

Brand: Mizuno
Model: Wave Mujin TL GTX
Release Date: October 27
Price: $210
Buy: Online from the Highsnobiety Shop and the Highsnobiety iOS app
Editor’s Notes: Mizuno's Wave Mujin TL GTX is back with the same trail-ready tech but a new, more minimal look.
The outdoor-ready sneaker takes functionality very seriously. A GORE-TEX upper, high-traction Michelin soles, sturdy ripstop nylon, Mizuno Wave cushioning... this shoe has the lot.
In fact, the Japanese sportswear label has gone so far as to write on Instagram that you can "step into the future of trail footwear," with this release. That's a pretty big statement you're making, Mizuno.
Part of the brand's Sportstyle line, which focuses on crafting lifestyle footwear with its latest technology, the Wave Mujin TL GTX has been given a few updates by the brand over the past couple of years.
There was a grey pair with a yellow-hued midsole that first started gaining traction online followed up by a more colorful pack earlier this summer. Now, its latest release is more muted and stealthy.
Two iterations are dropping on October 27, one with a brown upper and black sole unit as well as a monochrome, all-black pair.
Neither of these highlights the thermo-transfer layered paneling on the upper as much as previous versions of the shoe but they are more simplified, easily wearable colorways.
Bringing with it an abundance of technical features, this new release adds competition for outdoor brands creating waterproof footwear.