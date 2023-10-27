Sign up to never miss a drop
Mizuno's GORE-TEX Wave Mujin Is Back In Black

Sneakers
Brand: Mizuno

Model: Wave Mujin TL GTX

Release Date: October 27

Price: $210

Buy: Online from the Highsnobiety Shop

Editor’s Notes: Mizuno's Wave Mujin TL GTX is back with the same trail-ready tech but a new, more minimal look.

The outdoor-ready sneaker takes functionality very seriously. A GORE-TEX upper, high-traction Michelin soles, sturdy ripstop nylon, Mizuno Wave cushioning... this shoe has the lot.

Wave Mujin TL GTX
$210
Wave Mujin TL GTX
$210

In fact, the Japanese sportswear label has gone so far as to write on Instagram that you can "step into the future of trail footwear," with this release. That's a pretty big statement you're making, Mizuno.

Part of the brand's Sportstyle line, which focuses on crafting lifestyle footwear with its latest technology, the Wave Mujin TL GTX has been given a few updates by the brand over the past couple of years.

There was a grey pair with a yellow-hued midsole that first started gaining traction online followed up by a more colorful pack earlier this summer. Now, its latest release is more muted and stealthy.

Two iterations are dropping on October 27, one with a brown upper and black sole unit as well as a monochrome, all-black pair.

Neither of these highlights the thermo-transfer layered paneling on the upper as much as previous versions of the shoe but they are more simplified, easily wearable colorways.

Bringing with it an abundance of technical features, this new release adds competition for outdoor brands creating waterproof footwear.

Glenclyffe Low
$185
Check Car Coat
$220
Mossa Beanie
$100
