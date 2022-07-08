Beyoncé's adidas x IVY PARK Undergoes Its Renaissance

It's a good time to be a Beyoncé fan. Not only are we eagerly awaiting the arrival of new music in the form of her latest studio album Renaissance, which is due to release on July 29, but we're also about to get a hefty dose of new adidas x IVY PARK courtesy of the "IVYTOPIA" collection.

It's a lot – take a breath. So, what exactly does this new collection have to offer by expanding the adidas x IVY PARK mythos? Plenty. A top-to-bottom offering, "IVYTOPIA" ticks all of the boxes, from apparel to accessories, and a hefty dose of footwear that spotlights classic adidas silhouettes in an all-new light.

Within the apparel component, there's a strong focus on swimwear and clothing lines in modern silhouettes that have both been developed with every body shape in mind – through color and fit it's wholly inclusive. Fabrications like printed power mesh, metallic spandex, stretch twills, and French terry offers a comfortable, athletic skin feel, which is elevated in a broad palette that includes "Quartz," "Pyrite," "Lapis Lazuli," Hawk's Eye," and "Jasper."

As is standard with any collaborative collection alongside Three Stripes, the core focus is footwear. First and foremost, "IVYTOPIA" comes complete with its own takes on the iconic Stan Smith. Timeless down to a fault, the Stan Smith's core DNA has been shaken up to a bold remix, redefined with heavy contrasting colors and embossed branding at the tongue.

Additionally, you'll find an updated take on the Savage sneaker that features intricate paneling, once again elevated with bold strikes of color. For those seeking peak levels of comfort from their footwear, you'll to good to take note of the mesh Mule as well as the engineered knit Ultra Boost.

Just in time for the album launch, you'll be able to get your hands (and feet) on the adidas x IVY PARK "IVYTOPIA" collection online from July 21.