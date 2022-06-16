Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Beyoncé Officially Enters Her 'Renaissance' Era

Written by Alexandra Pauly

Beyoncé is back, baby!

The empress of R&B is set to release a new album, Renaissance, at the end of July, marking her first full-length project since 2016's Lemonade.

TIDAL, the Jay Z-owned music streaming platform, broke the news in a late-night tweet, posted at 1:22 a.m. ET.

While TIDAL's post provided official confirmation that a new Beyoncé is coming, the BeyHive has been buzzing with speculation regarding the release for days.

On June 10, the IVY PARK CEO removed her profile picture across all social media platforms. One day later, Bey updated her website with a clever hint: "What is a B7?" — the speculative title of her new album — appeared when users typed "June 11" in the search bar.

Now, beyonce.com boasts links to pre-save Renaissance — and her online store stocks album "mystery boxes" containing collectible T-shirts and posters.

Stoking the flames that Renaissance lit across social media, Queen Bey doubled down and unveiled her new British Vogue cover, a stately image of her atop a horse.

The "Beyoncé drought" might be over, but that hasn't stopped Twitter from taking the opportunity to lament Rihanna's lack of musical releases — in fact, the Navy is so upset that Rih is currently trending on the site.

Assuming Renaissance is just as epic as Lemonade, we're in for bangers, ballads, and plenty of stunning music videos. In the meantime, sit back, relax, and wait another six weeks for the album to release.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
