Creative directors come and go, brand deals dissolve, and designers retire — yet through it all, fashion endures. This year, the industry weathered a slew of shakeups, some expected and others totally unanticipated.

As we enter the final stretch of the year, we've rounded up all the news, good and bad, that made us stop scrolling and say "wait, what?!"

From Alessandro Michele's final hurrah to the undoing of a certain disgraced rapper, all the news that shook fashion in 2022. Buckle in for a recap of it all.

André Leon Talley dies at 73

André Leon Talley, former creative director of Vogue, was beloved for his idiosyncratic personality and encyclopedic sartorial knowledge, assets that cemented him as a fashion icon in his own right. His death in January sparked an outpouring of tributes from the likes of Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, and Naomi Campbell.

Fashion mourns Thierry Mugler

Days after Talley's death, the industry lost another icon: Thierry Mugler, founder and longtime creative director of French fashion house Mugler. An arbiter of '80s fashion, Mugler was known for his theatrical designs and extravagant runway shows that today, the kids call "camp."

Maximilian Davis reinvents Ferragamo

In early March, 27-year-old Maximilian Davis announced that was shuttering his eponymous label — a favorite among celebs including Rihanna and Dua Lipa — to take on a new stint: creative director at Salvatore Ferragamo. His first move? Rebranding the house as Ferragamo, indicative of Davis' slick new vision for the storied luxury giant.

Ib Kamara replaces Virgil Abloh at Off-White

Six months after Virgil Abloh's death, Off-White™ appointed Ib Kamara — stylist and Dazed editor-in-chief — as art and image director. "Virgil will forever be with us," Kamara wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news. "He changed the world and left an indelible mark on anyone who encountered him and beyond."

Issey Miyake's legacy lives on

On August 5, legendary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died at age 84, leaving the industry to reconcile his immense legacy. A sampling of his greatest achievements: his revolutionary "Pleats Please" collection; L'eau d'Issey, a fragrance that defined the '90s; and of course, those understated black turtlenecks that he designed for none other than Steve Jobs.

Harris Reed heads to Nina Ricci

In September, Nina Ricci appointed 26-year-old designer Harris Reed as creative director — an apt choice, considering both parties' penchant for romanticism.

"To be a 6’4” (without heels), red-headed, long haired fluid designer (who everyone thinks is a fabulous woman) who is unapologetically myself entering a brand I could have only ever dreamed of in Paris just leaves me full of excitement and love," Reed wrote on Instagram.

Burberry appoints Daniel Lee

Daniel Lee's unexpected departure from Bottega Veneta sent shockwaves through fashion in 2021. In October, #NewBottega fans were delighted to learn of Lee's next move: creative creative officer at Burberry. His first collection for the British house will debut at London Fashion Week in February.

adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga drop Ye

You know the story; we won't rehash all the details. In late October, a slew of companies — most notably adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga — cut ties with Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks.

Estée Lauder buys Tom Ford

The battle for Tom Ford came to a close on November 15, when Estée Lauder announced it would acquire the luxury label for a whopping $2.8 billion. The question on everyone's mind: how will the beauty conglomerate manage Ford's fashion business?

Raf Simons shutters eponymous brand

On November 21, Raf Simons announced the closure of his namesake brand. The news hit especially hard considering Simons' myriad recent projects including seasonal campaigns and collaborations, issued as if nothing was amiss.

The designer will continue working with Miuccia Prada as co-creative director of Prada, a responsibility he's held since 2020. Don't be surprised if this figures into Miuccia's retirement plans — will we see Raf take over as Prada's sole creative director down the road?

Alessandro Michele departs Gucci

It's the end of an era at Gucci. On November 23, the Italian brand announced that Alessandro Michele would step down as creative director, fueling rumors that Tom Ford might return to the house.

"Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion," Michele wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin joins Ann Demeulemeester

Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the Belgian designer known for his slinky, gender-fluid wares, is taking the reins as Ann Demeulemeester's first new creative director since Sébastien Meunier departed in 2020.

"Sensuality, tension, silhouette, fluidity, wildness and a graphic feel are defining pillars of the language Ludovic de Saint Sernin is about to build as he traces the new course of Ann Demeulemeester, injecting his approach to fashion as a tool to shape and free one’s presence and appearance," a statement from the brand reads.