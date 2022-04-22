Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike Merch Goes 'Midsommar' in BENTGABLENITS' Billie Eilish Collab

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
bentgablenits
1 / 3

Everyone deserves a second chance and that goes double for clothing. No one knows this better than BENTGABLENITS, except perhaps for Billie Eilish, who enlisted the Toronto-based trio to hand-stitch her latest Nike merch.

The goods are tying in with the launch of Eilish's collaborative Air Force 1, which Nike is commemorating by taking over the Goodwill in Los Angeles' Fairfax neighborhood.

It's a regular celebration of second chances here: this is Eilish's second collaborative Nike launch, following her simultaneous Air Jordan 1 and 15 release and, obviously, clothing donated to Goodwill gets another shot at ending up in someone's closet.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It all coincides with Eilish and BENTGABLENITS' shared eco-consciousness.

Specifically, Eilish's Nike collabs are promoted as being more "sustainable" than the usual Nike shoe — her AF1 is made of 18% "recycled content," including repurposed polyester and a Nike Grind sole — and BENTGABLENITS built its brand on the power of upcycled apparel.

Comprising the two founders of Bent Gable Design and Angelo Nitsopoulos, BENTGABLENITS remakes otherwise unwanted hoodies, jackets, and hats with hand-stitched accents, patches, and embroidery.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The results are a little granola-y, a little DIY, and utterly distinct, earning BENTGABLENITS a die-hard following and major collaborators like Levi's, Elder Statesman, and Byredo.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Eilish has a proclivity for wearing and partnering with emerging indie labels (Siberia Hills, for instance); she very likely caught wind of BENTGABLENITS from its fan-fave Nike crewnecks that do the rounds on the 'gram.

To ring in Eilish and Nike's Goodwill event, which runs until April 28, BENTGABLENITS customized three sets of vintage Nike hoodies and skirts for the Happier Than Ever singer with vivid floral embroidery that's equal parts Mother Earth and Midsommar.

None of the hoodies or skirts will actually be available for purchase — these are all one-offs for Eilish, though BENTGABLENITS might cook up some more hoodies down the road.

But if you crave some proper merch, Nike and Eilish have you covered with the requisite trifecta of mushroom-toned sweats that match the shade of her bespoke Air Force 1 sneaker on April 25 (the same day that the AF1 drops) via Nike's website.

Nike
1 / 3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

No word if these pieces are also eco-conscious, oddly enough, but the fans will have it either way.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
The North FaceHedgehog Sandal III Burnt Olive Green/Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
The North FaceOrigins '86 Mountain Sweatshirt Banff Blue
$210.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
The North FaceSky Valley Windbreaker Jacket Gravel
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Grape-Flavored, Old-School Nike Runner Goes Texturally Hard
  • An Iconic Nike Air Max Sneaker Goes Swoosh-Free
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
  • The CdG Rejuvenation of Nike's Breezy Throwback Runner
  • Jacquemus Is Very Retro, Down to Its Nikes
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now