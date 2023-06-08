Sign up to never miss a drop
Moncler & fragment design Call On LOVOT the Robot

Moncler and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design label have collaborated so much that it'd only be natural that their team-ups would eventually evolve.

The two brands have been in cahoots since 2018 after they teamed up for a collection of jackets, vests, and sweatshirts for that year's Fall/Winter season, and on several occasions since.

Now five years on and the two are still working cohesively, with Moncler and Fragment (or FRGMT)’s collaboration now continuing through 2023 with what is undeniably their most forward-thinking collection to date. Literally.

This season, the two brands’ vision is captured through the eyes of collaboration with LOVOT, an affectionate robot produced by a Japanese company of the same name (Hiroshi Fujiwara first revealed his collaborative LOVOT at Moncler’s January 2023 The Art of Genius event in London).

Set in Seoul, South Korea, the Moncler x fragment design campaign stars Moncler ambassador Hwang Minhyun, who wears a selection of Moncler x fragment design pieces, appropriately, including a varsity jacket decorated with co-branding.

This item, a signature of Fujiwara's Moncler Genius team-ups since their inception, now sports a unique serial number that makes it a collector’s item.

Other pieces from the new collaboration include hooded puffers (not ideal for summer, we admit), denim jeans (also not ideal), and long-sleeved tees (same here), as well as slip-on skater-style sneakers and some chunky puffer boots (again, far from beach-friendly).

Nevertheless, Moncler’s latest fragment design collection — which released June 8 on Moncler's website — is only the latest in an ever-growing list of impressive and unquestionably Genius link-ups between the pair.

Now that fragment design has gone fully futuristic with Moncler (they’ve used an actual robot, FGS), you have to wonder whether Fujiwara will steer things back to Earth next time around or keep blast off into space.

