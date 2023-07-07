Sign up to never miss a drop
Birkenstock Is Reportedly Valued at $6 Billion

Words By Highsnobiety

Birkenstock is reportedly exploring the potential of an initial public offering (IPO).

According to reports, the brand's primary owner, L Catterton, is currently in the process of engaging with bankers "to evaluate the IPO process."

US-based investment firm L Catterton has held a majority stake of Birkenstock since its acquisition back in 2021, with rumors at the time estimating the deal to be worth around $6 billion USD.

Should Birkenstock indeed proceed with an IPO, it would mark the first occasion for the company to publicly disclose its financials, and would offer the market an interesting insight into its current particulars, a side of the label which often feels very elusive.

Last year there were reports suggesting that Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's lingerie brand, a label also owned by L Catterton, as well as Kim Kardashian's Skims, had also been exploring the possibility of pursuing a similar move (IPO). Although nothing has come to fruition.

Sure, the allure of going public may seem enticing (not least following the initial success stories of brands like Dr. Martens and Allbirds in 2021), but it can sometimes fall short of meeting any expected outcomes.

Lanvin is a prime example. On day one of its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in December 2022, the French luxury house saw its shares plummet by 25 percent from an initial price of 10.2 dollars to 7.63 dollars at the end of the trading day.

Over the last few years Birkenstock has become one of the most sought-after brands on the market, not only thanks to the rise of its Boston Clog, but also as a result of its hyped collaborations with the likes of Dior and Stüssy, to name only a few.

This, for many investors, could prove one reason of many as to why Birkenstock is too good an opportunity to ignore.

