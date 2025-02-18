Finally, "Fully Wrapped" Birkenstocks

The beauty of Birkenstock often lies in its simplicity. Pretty much all of the German shoemaker's signature sandals are masterpiece examples of design by reduction, where all that's left is all you need.

As such, it's hard to imagine improving upon perfection by doing too much. New Birkenstocks are probably best when they're basically the same as the old ones, yes?

Yes.

Birkenstock's "Fully Wrapped" Arizona and Zurich slide sandals are effectively the same as the identically named models that came before, the sole (ha, because shoe) difference is that they're now "fully wrapped" in tonal suede, as the name implies.

That means zen-inducing charcoal and taupe suede across the forefoot straps of both new styles, plus matching leather on the footbed, wrapping around to Birkenstock's signature rubber sole unit. It all looks so wildly organic that it's a little surprising that we haven't seen this sort of textile innovation before.

birkenstock 1 / 3

The effect is not unlike Birkenstock's soft footbed tech from a distance, where both styles of shoe wear tufted texture on the part where the wearer's foot typically rests.

birkenstock 1 / 3

However, the "fully wrapped" Arizona and Zurich sandals are also thoughtfully designed to make the most of relatively modest facades, with tonal soles and complementary hardware: Gold on the taupe shoes, grey on the charcoal.

Quietly stylish stuff, to be sure, and vintage Birkenstock, all available on Birkenstock's website at prices that start at $200.

It's kinda funny that these shoes do so much with so little because several recent Birkenstock innovations are quite dramatic (and excellent), ranging from surprisingly tall Birk boots and rugged camping clogs to sneakerfied future classics that're neither of now nor then. Amazingly, it's all Birkenstock. Not surprisingly, it's all great.