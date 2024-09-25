Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Birkenstock’s Underrated Loafer Becomes Terrifically Textured

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
BEAMS
How do BEAMS and Birkenstock improve on their collaboration from earlier this year, a pair of summer sandals dressed in texturally stunning suede? They create a shoe with even more texturally stunning suede. 

The Birkenstock London, a loafer in the familiar shape of a Birkenstock Boston, is a more year-round appropriate take on Birkenstock’s popular clog. And, as this loafer has a heel, it has extra suede fabric for BEAMS to play with.

The squiggly pattern from the soles of Birkenstock shoes is brought onto the upper by BEAMS, embossed to create an appealing textured finish. It means almost every square inch of the shoe, from the suede uppers to the soles, is engraved and patterned. 

BEAMS
The latest shoe from BEAMS and Birkenstock is available for pre-order now on the Japanese retailer’s website

Historically, BEAMS and Birkenstock’s longstanding relationship has resulted in simple yet effective footwear. This new squiggly approach is a change of tactic, a less minimal and more eye-catching design. It certainly caught my attention and, in the process, introduced me to a loafer-ised take on my favorite clogs (thanks, BEAMS!). 

Sandals are Birkenstock’s specialty. Easygoing, classic, comfortable sandals are what have kept this German footwear brand thriving for 250 years. But its footwear selection goes far beyond summer slip-ons, there are little-known gems in the brand’s ranks including sneakers, clean suede moccasins, and these loafers. 

    • Sneakers
