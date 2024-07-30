Custom Python Skin Birkenstocks Are Peak Premium Clog

The Birkenstock Boston clog, once a humble backless shoe loved for its orthopedic qualities, has become such a fashionable item that it’s tempted high fashion labels to create expensive dupes.

Ranging from almost 1-to-1 replicas made by The Row to Balenciaga’s weird toe-shaped Birks, the Boston clog is being recreated in expensive fabrics at high rates. But we shouldn’t be surprised, when a product becomes as popular as the Birkenstock Boston has everyone wants a slice of the market.

The latest luxury take on the clog isn’t quite a dupe, however, it also isn’t an official collaboration. Instead, it’s a series of custom, Olympic-themed clogs created by The Shoe Surgeon (real name: Dominic Chambrone).

The designer behind outrageously expensive sneakers such as a $15k custom pair of Nike x Dior Jordan 1s made from crocodile and python leather has set his eyes on Birkenstock clogs. And, he has made them outrageously expensive.

The made-to-order shoes feature premium python skin uppers lined with plush breathable mesh.

The luxe fabrics used on these clogs are a large part of how The Shoe Surgeon justifies the $1,500 retail price (yes, that’s almost 10x more expensive than a regular pair of suede Boston Clogs).

Available in blue, red, white, and black, the colors of the 1-of-1 slip-ons are chosen to celebrate the Paris Olympics that just began.

The Shoe Surgeon’s series of custom sneakers have recently found him in hot water with Nike: the American sportswear giant is suing the designer for $60 million. The designer will hope that Birkenstock’s response to this new release is more positive — imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.