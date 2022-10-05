Bleached Eyebrows Won't Budge: Every Celebrity on Team #NoBrow

Kendall Jenner bleached her eyebrows; I "bleached" my eyebrows; Julia Fox posted a tutorial on how she bleaches her eyebrows; everyone and their mother is bleaching their eyebrows.

And as evidenced by Fashion Month, the otherworldly look — embraced by some, reviled by others — isn't going anywhere. At Balenciaga, Bella Hadid walked the runway with ghostly pale brows dotted with fake piercings and at Givenchy, sister Gigi followed suit. Doja Cat attended Paris Fashion Week in all her #NoBrow glory, briefly influencing us (me) to wield an at-home bleach kit before wisely putting it down.

Replacing the fluffy soap brow trend of early 2021, barely there brows are ushering in the rise of dystopian, "anti-beauty" beauty — perhaps a response to the uncertainties of today's political and cultural landscape.

To bleach or not to bleach, that is the question. Before you settle on an answer, consider our running list of everyone who put bleach to brow in 2022.

Charli XCX

Before there was Kendall Jenner's bleached eyebrows, there was Charli XCX's bleached eyebrows. In February, the pop star posted an Instagram of her new look captioned, "just an evil girl who makes everyone mad."

Kendall Jenner

The moment that changed everything: fashion's resident nepo baby attended the Met Gala with blonde brows, a look that fueled a bleach-powered beauty revolution.

Julia Fox

Highsnobiety's cover star and patron saint of bold makeup said "f%*k it, no eyebrows."

Doja Cat

In April, the rapper shaved her brows on Instagram Live, adding that she "never liked having hair." Judging from the star's Paris Fashion Week appearances, she's taken to bleaching said hair instead of getting rid of it completely.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram's First Lady appeared on the cover of Interview's September issue wearing a jock strap and #NoBrow.

Bella Hadid

Everyone's favorite street style star sported bleached brows at Marc Jacobs' Fall/Winter 2022 show. For Spring/Summer 2023, she carried the look over to Paris Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid

The elder Hadid tried bleach on for size at Givenchy's SS23 show.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attended Coperni SS23 with noticeably lighter eyebrows — not quite bleached, but not quite there.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna's daughter made her #NoBrow debut last September, and brought the look back in June. Fans weren't happy, leading the influencer-model to address the change on Instagram Stories, urging bleached brow haters to unfollow her.

Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham's wife did it, too.

Rebecca Black

Rebecca Black, music's most magnificent comeback story, debuted her newly lightened brows less than 24 hours ago.

Now, who's next?