The Military Blue Jordan 4s Aren't What Sneakerheads Expected

Sneakerheads, brace yourselves (and pockets): The Military Blue Jordan 4s are returning. After months of murmurs, first looks at the 2024 pairs are here, and — well — they're not quite what Nike fans were expecting.

In these best looks (so far), the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" appears with a more greyish white slate joined by darker blue hints, compared to previous pairs (clean white takes with more sky blues).

Then, there's the shape of the new Military Blue 4s. The sneaker was originally reported to return in OG glory, down to 1989 specifications (shape and all). But looking at these pairs, the shoes look like Nike SB's Jordans from this year, which boasted a more chunkier look.

Again, these are only the first set of looks at the shoe. Only time and more angles (plus official Nike pics) will reveal what we're truly working with here.

The Military Blue is one of the Air Jordan 4's original and most iconic colorways, joining other historic schemes like the "Bred," "Fire Red," and "White Cement." While the Military Blues didn't get as much star time as other pairs in its debut, the shoes made quite the impact nonetheless.

In their lifetime, the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" sneakers saw other releases in 2006 and later in 2012. The Jordan Brand even issued remixed versions of the classic colorway, resulting in takes like the "Military Black" iteration.

There have been several whispers of the Military Blue 4's release over the years but no Military Blue Jordan 4...until now.

The Military Jordan 4s join a slew of other anticipated Jordan releases for next year, including new Sail 4s and Reimagined Bred 4s. In short, 2024 is looking good for admirers of the fourth Jordan shoe.

The Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" is expected to release in May 2024 at Nike, for those wondering. Right now, the Military Blue 4s may not meet some fans' OG expectations. But that's undoubtedly not altering their plans of adding them to their shoe collections: "I'ma cop, but they don't look right."