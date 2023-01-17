Bode Launches a Line for the Ladies

After grabbing the industry's attention with its nostalgic menswear, Bode announces its grand leap into womenswear.

Bode's first-ever womenswear line is indeed coming, as confirmed by founder Emily Bode Bode Aujla. The label even updated its website to include the category, whose page teases "coming soon."

The brand's inaugural womenswear collection is set to debut on January 20, coinciding with its Fall/Winter 2023 menswear showcase.

"It's been seven years of making menswear, and I'm so excited about this new part of our story," Bode Aujla states in an Instagram post. "This collection, The Crane Estate, is an exploration of my mother's youth in the 1970s in Massachusetts."⁠

While this marks Bode's official foray into the womenswear game, the label's embroidered workwear and crochet tops also have long garnered attention from the ladies (recall: the label even dressed Lorde for the 2021 Met Gala).

Bode's menswear tends to possess this sort of softness to it, elevated through delicate craftsmanship and intimate storytelling — qualities which made fans out of Ryan Reynolds, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar. Collections even show up in both women's and men's sections at designated retailers.

Through Bode's womenswear, Bode Aujla embraces that feminine side a little more by introducing dresses, skirts, tops, and lingerie.

Thanks to musician Gracie Abrams, we got first glimpse at the Bode's forthcoming muslin dress and a vintage crepe paper hat from Bode Aujla's personal collection — a little something to hold us off until the show later this week.

Expect the label's beloved signatures — antique designs, the use of vintage findings and deadstock materials, and years of family history — to extend into its anticipated women offerings. In that case, may the ladies also get an adult onesie.