Bodega x HOKA ONE ONE Is About Thriving Outdoors

This article was published March 9 and updated March 18

Of all the function-first athletic labels that've snuck into the public consciousness, none have been quite as consistent as HOKA ONE ONE. Not that the other labels aren't making cool shoes (they totally are) but HOKA has managed the tricky task of balancing its output to be both true to its roots and an extension of its fashion inclinations.

I love what HOKA's doing, for what it's worth. Why compromise your values for the sake of flash or fickle trend when your original designs speak so well for themselves?

Appropriately, Bodega's HOKA collaboration keeps this spirit of authenticity alive with two timeless HOKA silhouettes steeped in the Boston-based retailer's ethos.

No funky add-ons, no weirdo remakes, just a pair of subtly updated kicks replete with the usual HOKA cushioning.

Bodega's take on the Kaha Low ($225) and Ora Recovery Slide ($60) speak for themselves but I'll briefly to break down the relevant bits.

The Kaha Low is lined with GORE-TEX and fitted with the usual grippy Vibram outsole and the Ora Slide is, well, a comfy post-workout sandal.

What's key, beyond the core performance still being intact, is that each style is executed in a special Martini Olive colorway that sounds frou-frou fancy but is actually quite utilitarian: it shrouds the sneakers in versatile earth-toned suede and splatters the sandals in a tonal speckled pattern.

No need to baby these on the campsite; they're already flecked with mud!

"Our team appreciates the quality and performance of HOKA footwear.” Matt Zaremba, Director of Marketing at Bodega, said in a statement. “Because we are a bi-coastal brand, residing in cities with incredible outdoor resources nearby right outside city limits, we stay active.”

"Bodega is the pinnacle expression of best-in-class streetwear," Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA, continued. "It was an honor to collaborate on a unified vision for these special HOKA styles.”

Putting its money where its mouth is (or shoes are), the Bodega team and some pals laced up their collaborative HOKAs alongside Liz Spencer of The Dogwood Dyer to forage for some organic samples that they latter tossed into a dye bath that they used to create some gorgeous one-off textiles.

The collaborative Kaha Low and Ora Recovery Slide both drop March 25 on Bodega's website and then arrive at HOKA ONE ONE's website on April 1.