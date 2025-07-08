HOKA’s Impossibly Techy Sneaker Deserves Some “GroupTherapy”
What happens when California’s king of comfort footwear links up with Melbourne’s masters of cycling cool?
Dropping this month, MAAP's HOKA sneaker collaboration brings together two performance-first brands for a limited-edition shoe built for the rise of running clubs, cycling collectives, and anyone blending movement, style, and community.
This clean, carbon-plated crossover marks the first team-up between HOKA, the maximalist running giant, and MAAP, the Australian label known for turning technical cycling gear into streetwear must-haves. The result? A tough sneaker that holds its own off-road but lands just as hard in the city.
Dipped in a vivid “Limeade” colorway, the shoe retains the trail-ready guts of the original Tecton X 2: parallel carbon plates, dual-density ProFlyX midsole, and a Vibram Megagrip outsole for traction across just about anything.
But it’s the MAAP treatment that brings the real shift. Reflective detailing lifted from their jerseys replaces HOKA’s usual logo. Hot melt overlays and subtle paint-splatter effects bring a utilitarian edge.
The shape? Sleeker and more stripped-back, like a gravel bike distilled to its essential geometry.
The HOKA x MAAP collab doesn’t stop at the sneaker. It’s launching on HOKA's website July 15 for $230 alongside “GroupTherapy” events, community rides and runs, on July 12 in Melbourne, Los Angeles, and Berlin.
It’s a nod to the ones catching the runners club, fitness club, or cycling bug, not just to stay fit, but to tap in, link up, and flex a little while doing it.
SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.