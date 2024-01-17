Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Reebok & BOTTER Give Early-00s Football Boots a Facelift

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

In the past, Reebok and BOTTER’s collaborations have been a wild journey into the future of footwear, complete with 3-D printed fabrics and outlandish slides.

Their latest link-up, though, is more focused on looking at the past.

Shown at Paris Fashion Week on January 17, BOTTER’s FW24 collection presented its latest pieces with the sportswear label and explores the history between street football and Caribbean culture.

Worn on foot for most of the looks were vintage football boots stacked on top of dress shoes and new takes on the Reebok Energia Bo Két.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The latter is a flappy-tongued silhouette (shown on the runway last season but yet to show up on shop floors) that utilizes features from football boots to create sneakers — continuing a trend that’s gaining momentum. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With its asymmetric lacing system, fold-over tongue, and sporty materials, the shoe looks a lot like football boots from the early 2000s, such as the adidas Predator which has recently made a retro-inspired comeback.

This is not the only example where old football boots have been turned into sneakers lately, they follow up from notable releases such as the Acne Studios Boltzer that looks suspiciously like Nike’s Total 90 football boots or the PUMA x FENTY Avanti which is inspired by the PUMA King boot. 

While the adidas Samba, an indoor football shoe first used in the ‘50s, has dominated the fashion industry over the past couple of years, the latest development in fashion’s football obsession is from a more recent era.

Growing up in the UK, pairing astroturf football boots and casual trousers was a cardinal fashion sin but it looks set to return. Now, with Reebok and BOTTER on board, it only adds weight to the redemption of the oft-ridiculed pairing. 

Not only coming together to create sneakers, the collaboration (which is curated by the brand’s new premium line, Reebok LTD.) also features clothing and accessories. 

In keeping with the football theme, a long-sleeved shirt that looks as though it has been taken straight off a goalkeeper in the ‘70s was featured with Reebok’s logo front and center.

Meanwhile, items like a Cordura football bag and a striped nylon tracksuit helped to round out the theme. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When blokecoke started doing the rounds on TikTok many people questioned whether this football-inspired trend really had any legs. Now, a few years later, collections like this one prove how many different topics there are to explore within the beautiful game. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Paxon Bomber
Carhartt WIP
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Lesser God Skull Beanie
Fucking Awesome
$55
We Recommend
  • Salomon XT-6 GTX main
    Needles, Salomon & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • track jackets
    These Track Jackets Transcend Sportswear
    • Style
  • halloween
    The 23 Spookiest Halloween Sneakers to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • labor day discounts
    The Best Labor Day Discounts Happening Today
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • MSCHF Smells Like Fabuloso Cologne Fragrance Perfume
    Feeling Dirty? Clean Up With MSCHF's Fabuloso Perfume
    • Beauty
  • botter reebok
    Reebok & BOTTER Give Early-00s Football Boots a Facelift
    • Style
  • Antonio De Masi
    Lardini Moves Elegantly with Fashion Evolution
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • RIER's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, including a Salomon XA JUNGLE boot collab
    Why RIER Made Salomon's Most Tactical Shoe Shockingly Suave
    • Sneakers
  • Magic Ink tattoo being rewritten and redesigned
    EXCLUSIVE: Magic Ink's 'Rewritable' Tattoos Are About To Change Tattooing Forever
    • Beauty
  • Mr. Porter 2024 New Essentials Campaign
    Beyond the Hype: Timeless Investment Pieces You'll Love Every Season
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023