Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Match Your Coat & Your Sleeping Bag With Brain Dead & Nanga

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Nanga is a brand I’ve always found myself drawn to. I’m not sure whether it’s its eye for functionality, the outlandish designs, or that it really knows its way around a dead good puffer jacket, whatever the rhyme or reason, it’s doing the trick for me.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That being said, I’m a sucker for good outerwear (I mean, who isn’t?), so when Nanga revealed its new collaboration with renowned streetwear label Brain Dead last week, it was always likely to pique my interest. Spoiler alert: it’s a banger.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Launching online on January 10, 2023, the two labels have united to drop a series of puff perfect products ideal for combating the winter chills, including ultra lightweight outerwear and matching sleeping bags, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Comprising what looks to be two jackets in total — one with a hood, one without — in contrasting shades of green and brown, the collection is completed with oversized sleeping bags bearing the same design, for those times when a coat just won’t cut the mustard.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Brain Dead is the latest brand to have joined Nanga’s exclusive list of collaborators in recent years following debuts from the likes of Gramicci and Adsum, the latter of whom dropping a cozy reversible number just last month.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With the cold weather having well and truly arrived across most parts, it's high-time you look at upping your outerwear game, which is where Nanga and Brain Dead come in. And hey, why not elevate your sleeping bag credentials while you're at it?

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Trust Brain Dead To Turn a Fishing Trip Into a Psychedelic Trip
  • With adidas, Brain Dead (Again) Made Bowling Shoes Legitimately Stylish
  • A.P.C. & Brain Dead Have Done It All. But a Canadian Tux? (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas' NASA-Backed Tennis Shoe Returns as a Beautifully Textural Brain Dead Sneaker
  • Oakley’s Strapped-Up Outdoor Sneaker Ain’t Like The Rest
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now