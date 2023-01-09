Match Your Coat & Your Sleeping Bag With Brain Dead & Nanga

Nanga is a brand I’ve always found myself drawn to. I’m not sure whether it’s its eye for functionality, the outlandish designs, or that it really knows its way around a dead good puffer jacket, whatever the rhyme or reason, it’s doing the trick for me.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That being said, I’m a sucker for good outerwear (I mean, who isn’t?), so when Nanga revealed its new collaboration with renowned streetwear label Brain Dead last week, it was always likely to pique my interest. Spoiler alert: it’s a banger.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Launching online on January 10, 2023, the two labels have united to drop a series of puff perfect products ideal for combating the winter chills, including ultra lightweight outerwear and matching sleeping bags, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Comprising what looks to be two jackets in total — one with a hood, one without — in contrasting shades of green and brown, the collection is completed with oversized sleeping bags bearing the same design, for those times when a coat just won’t cut the mustard.

Brain Dead is the latest brand to have joined Nanga’s exclusive list of collaborators in recent years following debuts from the likes of Gramicci and Adsum, the latter of whom dropping a cozy reversible number just last month.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With the cold weather having well and truly arrived across most parts, it's high-time you look at upping your outerwear game, which is where Nanga and Brain Dead come in. And hey, why not elevate your sleeping bag credentials while you're at it?