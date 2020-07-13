Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The BREDA Play Is the Affordable Watch You Need This Summer

Written by Alek Rose in Style

Dallas-based watchmaker BREDA was founded on a mission to create elevated and accessible products that are anchored by simplicity. While the brand's archive often takes cues from the annals of classic design, BREDA's newest offering takes a decidedly more modern approach.

Each year, summer rolls around and we’re face to face with the same old problem: the usual watch is too heavy, too suffocating, and too pristine to match up to the pace of the warmer weather. Luckily, this year, the BREDA Play collection arrives just on time.

Built to withstand long summer days of high heat and adventure and priced at just $100, BREDA Play exists to remove the limits imposed by a more fragile, metal timepiece. The unisex watch is crafted from recycled plastic, a 35mm TR90 case, and a 20mm thermoplastic polyurethane band. Coming in four colorway options, Play is built for the unpredictability of summer.

Shop the BREDA Play collection here

Check out the full BREDA Play collection below.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Breda
Play Watch
$85
Image on Highsnobiety
Breda
Play Watch
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
Breda
Play Watch
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
Breda
Play Watch
$100

