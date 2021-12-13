'Bridgerton' Snagged a Rare Pat McGrath Collab

Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes's hit Netflix series on the upper-crust debutantes of Regency-era London, snagged the ultimate beauty world co-sign: Pat McGrath.

McGrath, known for her show-stopping runway makeup (Prada, Versace, and Valentino are among her frequent clients), isn't exactly collab-happy — a rarity these days, given the amount of hype that unexpected brand partnerships generate.

Pat McGrath

McGrath's last team-up was in 2020, when she released a limited-edition lipstick with Supreme. Before that, she worked with the Star Wars franchise on an eyeshadow palette.

With Bridgerton, McGrath builds on the smash success of her very first product — Gold 001, a rich metallic pigment — with Xtreme Gold 002, an opalescent highlighter.

The show's opulent visuals, which sparked a viral TikTok aesthetic called "Regencycore," are apparent in the collection's other products. An eyeshadow palette is embossed with motifs from series including a cameo head and bees, and a duo of blushes references the era's embrace of flushed cheeks.

"Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with Bridgerton," McGrath said. "I have always been obsessed with Regency beauty and was thrilled to interpret the era with a modern homage."

Much like the makeup artist's Supreme-branded lipstick, the Bridgerton line isn't just a line of cosmetics — it's a collectible.

The release date of Bridgerton's second season is still unclear, but McGrath's drop, scheduled for December 26 at her website, hints that it's coming soon.