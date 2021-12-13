Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
'Bridgerton' Snagged a Rare Pat McGrath Collab

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes's hit Netflix series on the upper-crust debutantes of Regency-era London, snagged the ultimate beauty world co-sign: Pat McGrath.

McGrath, known for her show-stopping runway makeup (Prada, Versace, and Valentino are among her frequent clients), isn't exactly collab-happy — a rarity these days, given the amount of hype that unexpected brand partnerships generate.

McGrath's last team-up was in 2020, when she released a limited-edition lipstick with Supreme. Before that, she  worked with the Star Wars franchise on an eyeshadow palette.

With Bridgerton, McGrath builds on the smash success of her very first product — Gold 001, a rich metallic pigment — with Xtreme Gold 002, an opalescent highlighter.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The show's opulent visuals, which sparked a viral TikTok aesthetic called "Regencycore," are apparent in the collection's other products. An eyeshadow palette is embossed with motifs from series including a cameo head and bees, and a duo of blushes references the era's embrace of flushed cheeks.

"Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with Bridgerton," McGrath said. "I have always been obsessed with Regency beauty and was thrilled to interpret the era with a modern homage."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Much like the makeup artist's Supreme-branded lipstick, the Bridgerton line isn't just a line of cosmetics — it's a collectible.

The release date of Bridgerton's second season is still unclear, but McGrath's drop, scheduled for December 26 at her website, hints that it's coming soon.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
