Next Stop on the BTS Express: The White House

Like the rest of the world, President Joe Biden wants to meet the faces behind the K-pop boyband BTS. So, he cordially invited the global sensation to the White House for a little visit and chat.

BTS' RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will touch down at the White House on May 31 to commemorate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

As one of the most impactful global phenomenons, BTS possesses a significant cultural influence that spans far beyond the entertainment sphere. They've infiltrated fashion through things like their Louis Vuitton suits and MLB x New Era collabs and used their worldwide reach to advocate for just societal initiatives supported by UNICEF and Black Lives Matter.

So, it should be no surprise that Biden wants to hear BTS' thoughts on the current state of art and culture. After all, it would be coming straight from the mouths of the realm's guiding figureheads.

With the recent spikes in Anti-Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean music group has vocalized the Stop Asian Hate message.

So, BTS will also take the time to converse directly with Biden about discrimination and the senseless violent acts plaguing the Asian community.

It's no secret that BTS' White House visit is very major, not only for the K-pop group but its band of extremely loyal, diehard stans.

Naturally, the BTS Army is already on top of the news surrounding their favorite heartthrobs, with one fan account calling the moment "so huge."

If it's anything like the 2022 Grammys, the Army will be locked on BTS' looks and 'fits for the White House appearance (more like fixated on Kim "V" Taehyung), which I suspect will be courtesy of their ambassadoree Louis Vuitton.

Nonetheless, BTS fans will be more than happy to just see their faves at all, especially knowing that their idols actually use their international platform to spread positivity and, hopefully, necessary societal change.