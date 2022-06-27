Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Burberry Got Busy at Glastonbury Festival

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Getty Images / Matthew Baker/Redferns
Glastonbury's return will undoubtedly go down as one of the festival's most memorable years in recent history, with a superstar-heavy line-up and unforgettable sets. Surprisingly, Burberry also left its mark on the weekend with custom 'fits for Megan thee Stallion and the African Giant, Burna Boy.

Didn't get the chance to attend Glastonbury again? Brace yourselves; you're about to get three weeks of debriefing from your friends and colleagues that did. Saltiness aside, this year's edition looked like a jaw-dropping series of events, culminating with a mindblowing headline set by Kendrick Lamar. Although I only tuned in via the radio, the FOMO for his performance was very, very real.

Performing at Glastonbury – a festival with a capacity of 210,000 – means bringing your absolute A-game, which means big set lists, high energy, and fire 'fits. Clearly, Megan thee Stallion and Burna Boy got the memo, leaning on Ricardo Tisci and his team at Burberry to supply the goods.

Following the example of Nicki Minaj, Bella Hadid, Stormzy, Irina Shayk, Bad Bunny, Jacob Elordi, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss, who were all dressed in Burbs at the Met Gala, the music behemoths dazzled in custom looks.

Burna Boy was first up on day four of the festival, wearing a white-on-black Horseferry (Burbs' home in Westminster, London) graphic print jumpsuit and Union Jack detail leather gloves. A strong look head-to-toe, it certainly gave Andre 3000 at Lollapalooza in 2014.

Closing up the fourth day, Megan's look featured a leather corset with eyelet and chain details, coupled with a leather cap, gloves, and black faux fur jacket. The Tisci-designed look was crafted by Patrick Whitaker & Keir Malem.

Burberry certainly left its mark on the festival, leaving us wondering who the house might dress for Glasto 2023. Hedge your bets. Until then, peep the latest from Burberry online now.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
