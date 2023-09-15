Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Burberry Has Hit Peak Britishness

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Ahead of showing its highly-anticipated Spring/Summer 2024 collection at London Fashion Week on September 18, Burberry has hit the capital with a couple of quintessentially British takeovers in partnership with Norman’s Cafe, the Tufnell Park-based greasy spoon, and Transport for London (TfL).

1 / 2
Burberry

Based in the north of the capital, Norman’s Cafe is best known for its elevated versions of classic British dishes, like chip butties, egg and chips, and, of course, bacon baps.

Alongside Burberry as a part of the house’s LFW celebrations, Norman’s Cafe invites its visitors for a limited time to immerse themselves amongst the new symbols of Burberry. Take the seasonal check in knight blue, for example, and the recently updated Equestrian Knight Design that arrives alongside a dedicated Burberry menu.

As if that wasn’t enough, Daniel Lee’s Burberry has also transformed London’s iconic Bond Street station into the aptly-titled Burberry Street.

Everything from the station entrance, signage, and the TfL roundels on the Central, Jubilee, and Elizabeth line platforms feature Burberry’s knight blue, and will do so until the commencement of London Fashion Week on September 19.

1 / 2
Burberry

These inherently British activities are not only in preparation for Burberry’s headline show, but also a reminder of the house’s change in direction since Lee’s arrival.

The former Bottega Veneta creative director has made a point of taking Burberry back to “peak Britishness” as he put it and has enlisted a host of local talent in the process. 

Needless to say that Burberry is back and this time it is very, very British.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pharrell & His $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag Are Taking Over Paris
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    An Intimate Look at Paris Fashion Week With Photographer Paris Mumpower
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Snob Diaries: AMIRI’s Spezzatura with Sebastian Jean
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Burberry
    Burberry Has Hit Peak Britishness
    • Style
  • Fenty / PUMA
    Fenty x PUMA Returns With a Football-Inspired Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • woolrich origin stories
    Woolrich Serves up a Slice of American Cultural Pie for FW23
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • A photograph of Palace Skateboards & Carhartt WIP's Fall/Winter 2023 workwear collaboration
    Palace x Carhartt WIP Is Long Overdue
    • Style
  • Bradley Cooper
    Bradley Cooper Has Dad Mode Fully Activated
    • Style
  • Willy Chavarria Spring Summer 2024
    Willy Chavarria SS24 Sanctifies Chicano Youth Culture as Couture
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023