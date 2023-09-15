Burberry Has Hit Peak Britishness

Ahead of showing its highly-anticipated Spring/Summer 2024 collection at London Fashion Week on September 18, Burberry has hit the capital with a couple of quintessentially British takeovers in partnership with Norman’s Cafe, the Tufnell Park-based greasy spoon, and Transport for London (TfL).

1 / 2 Burberry

Based in the north of the capital, Norman’s Cafe is best known for its elevated versions of classic British dishes, like chip butties, egg and chips, and, of course, bacon baps.

Alongside Burberry as a part of the house’s LFW celebrations, Norman’s Cafe invites its visitors for a limited time to immerse themselves amongst the new symbols of Burberry. Take the seasonal check in knight blue, for example, and the recently updated Equestrian Knight Design that arrives alongside a dedicated Burberry menu.

As if that wasn’t enough, Daniel Lee’s Burberry has also transformed London’s iconic Bond Street station into the aptly-titled Burberry Street.

Everything from the station entrance, signage, and the TfL roundels on the Central, Jubilee, and Elizabeth line platforms feature Burberry’s knight blue, and will do so until the commencement of London Fashion Week on September 19.

1 / 2 Burberry

These inherently British activities are not only in preparation for Burberry’s headline show, but also a reminder of the house’s change in direction since Lee’s arrival.

The former Bottega Veneta creative director has made a point of taking Burberry back to “peak Britishness” as he put it and has enlisted a host of local talent in the process.

Needless to say that Burberry is back and this time it is very, very British.