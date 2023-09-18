Sign up to never miss a drop
Welcome to Daniel Lee's BurBERRY Summer

Following several city takeovers and blue rose invites, Burberry debuted its Spring/Summer 2024 presentation under the creative direction of Daniel Lee.

Collars were extra popped on new interpretations of the iconic Burberry trench. Patterns consisted of chains, flowers, strawberries, and cherries — like the ones teased ahead of the show — surfacing on flowy dresses and glittery coordinates. Berry Bur-berry of the British house, if you will.

Burberry's revamped check print is back, dressing knitwear and shirts styled under sharp, tailored layers.

Burberry's SS24 footwear came to us as a sleek dress shoes featuring large hardware, strappy floral heels, and extra-glittery mules.

The stars (British gems included) were naturally out for Burberry's SS24 show. Kylie Minogue, Jourdan Dunn, Gabrielle Union, Skepta, Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jason Statham, and Mabel attended Burberry's latest (and very berry) presentation.

