Son Heung-min Wins Burberry's London Derby

Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2024 show saw everyone who’s anyone swam to London’s Highbury Fields to witness the house’s second very British collection under the creative direction of Daniel Lee.

Alongside the array of usual suspects (namely musicians, actors, and models) that filled the front row, a trio of high-profile Premier League footballers were also in attendance.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze all put their allegiances aside and swapped the pitch for the catwalk on September 18, each arriving sporting their own unique Burberry ensembles.

Saka, who earlier this week released his own signature New Balance football boot, the Furon v7 'Seven Edition', donned a sleek unbuttoned tailored black number with mossy green brogues, while Eze opted for a more daring red checkered ensemble from Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Son, though, was undeniably the pick of the bunch as he wore a shin-length double-breasted green trench atop wavy contrasting green pants, and polished black shoes.

The South Korean star has garnered quite a reputation for his astute sense of style, not least since he became an official Burberry ambassador. Even still, having the right tools for the job (which in this case is a wardrobe full of Burberry) is only half of the task, with the other being the know-how to style it.

Obviously Son knows his onions and is as savvy off the pitch as he is on it. And while his performances for Spurs of late have been nothing short of top drawer (Harry Kane who?), his appearances off it clearly aren’t too shabby either.