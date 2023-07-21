Byredo Lands in Brooklyn

There's a new store on the block for Brooklyn's cool kids: Byredo's Williamsburg outpost, which opens its doors on Friday.

The location is the brand's second New York City store, expanding its footprint beyond its SoHo flagship. Situated blocks away from Williamsburg's Bedford Avenue L Train station, the storefront is the latest addition to the neighborhood's collection of buzzy fashion and beauty retailers, including Hermès, Le Labo, and D.S. & Durga.

"Each area of New York has its own distinctive aesthetic," Byredo's founder, Ben Gorham, said in a press release. "Crossing over from Manhattan to Brooklyn, we wanted to showcase a different facet of Byredo so that the Williamsburg store can enter into dialogue with this unique locale."

Byredo

In line with Byredo's Scandi roots, the store is minimally decorated. Aluminum tables and shelves display the brand's full range of fragrance, makeup, and home goods — as well as a selection of its "Byproduct" projects. Wood-paneled walls and a raw stone sink add an earthiness to the otherwise stark space.

The new store comes just over a year after Puig acquired Byredo in a deal reportedly worth $1.07 billion. Since then, the brand has released one new fragrance, Rouge Chaotique, and two makeup collections.

Byredo's expansion into Brooklyn is a major move — and, given its backing from Puig, we wouldn't be surprised if more stores are on the way.