In Japan, Cactus Plant Flea Market Revives Fan-Fave Fleece

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

It's nothing if not admirable that a brand as omnipresent as Cactus Plant Flea Market so doggedly maintains its quiet independence. There aren't many other brands at CPFM's scale that require so much digging to keep on top of.

CPFM barely ever, if ever, updates its website or Instagram page, doesn't send out a newsletter, and only issues surprise collaborations through high-profile outlets. There's a sudden Nike release here, a shock-Stüssy drop there, maybe a McDonald's meal.

And, of course, it all immediately sells out. If you wanna get your hands on anything Cactus Plant Flea Market, you've gotta be quick and stay on top of everything.

So it shall be for CPFM's latest Japan Made collection, which rolls out December 10 on Human Made's web store.

For the uninitiated, Japan Made is the closest thing to a complete CPFM seasonal collection. It releases twice a year through Human Made — founder NIGO is BFFs with Pharrell, with whom CPFM founder Cynthia Lu worked for some time — and comprises a consistently killer selection of extremely wearable, well-made semi-workwear.

Fall/Winter 2022 goes the extra mile with a covetable collection of $2,000 suede jackets, padded sukajans, hoodies, painter pants, and balaclavas.

Human Made
But perhaps the most must-have item from the entire drop is CPFM's latest "Cowboy" fleece pullover, a fan-favorite item for several years running.

In a nutshell, the CPFM Cowboy fleece is a boxy, deep-pile fleece mid-layer hand-dyed for dramatic effect. It doesn't appear often — secondhand fleeces can run you as much as four figures.

Expect this "grape" version to sell just as quickly as the original Cowboy fleeces.

Meanwhile, fans are still awaiting Cactus Plant Flea Market's two Nike Dunk sneakers, though most folks would probably prefer the "normal" pair to the hairy "Grinch" style just for the sake of wearability.

Hard to argue, though neither would complement a grape-toned fleece terribly well. Them's the breaks.

