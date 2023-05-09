Sign up to never miss a drop
Like Her Hot Red Hair, Cardi B's Outfit Is Equally Fire

Words By Morgan Smith

While Offset took the Kulture and Kalea to The Little Mermaid premiere (where the young ladies shut down the red carpet in princess slays), Cardi B channeled the mermaid Ariel with her new hot red hair with the 'fit to match.

While tending to some business in Beverly Hills, Cardi B wore a Vivienne Westwood lip print t-shirt with Ottolinger's red double-fold pants, accessorized with Loewe's chunky Anagram shades and a pink mini Hermès bag to top it all off.

What can I say? The style icon was once again stylish as hell.

Sure, this isn't the first time Cardi had us seeing red from head to toe with an appearance. But the musician always manages to look great and fly each time she does so.

At the same time, Cardi B rarely leaves us a style moment (even if it's just a hint of luxury or high fashion). Even when arguing with Offset or serving community service, she still squeezes in some fashionable flexes, courtesy of names like Chanel and Margiela.

As far as music, Cardi B confirmed her forthcoming album is indeed "coming" during a recent Instagram live. It would mark her second studio album after the Grammy-award-winning Invasion of Privacy project released in 2018.

Let's pray Cardi takes a page for Rihanna and Rocky's book, bestowing us with some 'fits for studio sessions.

