Only Playboi Carti Could Pull Off Mesh Bodysuits & Cargo Shorts

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Before joining friend Travis Scott on stage for the 2024 Grammys, rapper Playboi Carti was seen filming a music video in Los Angeles wearing a variety of, erm, unusual outfits. There were no details about the music video and even less details about why Carti was dressed the way he was dressed. 

Perhaps Carti's wildest look included an unbuttoned black mesh bodysuit worn under a black vest but over cut-off camouflage cargo pants, displaying his Tom Ford briefs.

His face was painted black, possibly for the shoot though, knowing Carti, it could also be a fashion statement. The rapper has been known to cover his face with masks, paint and other statement accessories over the years, after all.

Pretty impressive that Carti was committed enough to the bit to wear the facepaint in the middle of a "brutal" LA storm but that's just commitment to the bit.

In another image from the shoot, he has a leather jacket on over everything and an actual mask, a sort of black hockey helmet-looking thing. 

Here it’s not about the facepaint or even the company that Carti keeps but the very adventurous look, bringing together that see-through bodysuit and super baggy camo pants, worn '90s-style and way, way below his hip. It’s both retro and futuristic, genderfluid and surprisingly masculine.

It’s even more hardcore than Carti's signature punk rock looks from when he first achieved international fame. Clearly Carti is far beyond the goth look that he helped popularize, though there's still a bit of that sprinkled throughout his wardrobe

Playboi Carti has released five whole singles throughout the past couple of months, though there’s no word about a full, third album yet, despite the recent and expansive "Narcissist" tour.

One of those singles, “EvilJ0rdan,” is actually pretty appropriate for the recent shoot, themewise, but Carti was merely a side character in this main event. Still, his outfits were easily the main character.

