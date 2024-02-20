One Kiss Is All It Takes for Carne Bollente

You know that rush of emotions you get when you're about to embark on a first kiss with someone? The nervousness, excitement, and courage all ball into one. Well, that's what Carne Bollente's new collection is based around.

The Parisian brand's SS24 collection, which is aptly titled First Kiss, saw it go out and speak to people of all generations about some of their first kisses and create an homage to those love-filled moments.

This is true of the clothing and its accompanying campaign, in which many of the models re-enact the heart-racing moment when you first touch lips with someone.

This means that, by nature, the campaign gets into some borderline raunchy territory — but that's nothing new for Carne Bollente.

1 / 3 Carne Bollente

With every collection, the label furthers its sex-positive message and this season is no different.

The brand's latest release comes with a focus on sports-themed clothing, including sportswear for a make-believe Carne Bollente gym and a Carne Bollente marathon where the motto is "ready, set, blow!"

1 / 20 Carne Bollente

For more risqué graphics, the fly on a pair of jeans unzips to reveal "cum together" embroidery while the Glory Goal T-shirt has a relatively self-explanatory graphic.

Following on from its previous collection, which rewrote the history of sex, as well as its collaborations with Frizbee Ceramics and Tom Of Finland, Carne Bollente SS24 continues to break down barriers around sex with its unfiltered messages.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The first drop from the collection is available to shop now, with more to arrive later in the season.

Highsnobiety's recent report, titled State of Love, found that creative collaboration might be the new sex. Well, the message doesn't seem to have reached Carne Bollente or its new range of sex hoodies that spell the word out in capital letters.