CASETiFY MASTERMINDs its Latest Accessory Collection

CASETiFY's extensive collaborative portfolio continues to grow, this time around once again dipping its toes into the streetwear pool to deliver a full lifestyle and tech accessory collection with the legendary MASTERMIND.

It's difficult to picture a time in which collaborations were somewhat of a rarity. Heck, I even vaguely remember the first time I ever came across a three-way sneaker collab when I was at school and thinking it was one of the wildest things I'd ever seen – it was almost like fanfiction. Nowadays, co-created brand projects are a universal standard, and you'll rarely go a full week without one.

That's not to say that they're a bad thing, quite the contrary, collaborations have kicked open the doors into a world of products that we'd otherwise be ignorant of.

Some brands have taken it upon themselves to make cross-cultural connections integral to their operations and have done so successfully – such as Supreme and Palace for apparel, Nike for sneakers, and CASETiFY in the realm of tech.

CASETiFY's connections seemingly know no bounds, as the tech accessory giant has launched connections with everyone from Harry Potter to Pokémon, Squid Game, and Japan's streetwear powerhouse MASTERMIND.

This latest addition to its ever-expanding roster of collaborators comes baring the brand's iconic, unmistakable skull and crossbones logo across a range of iPhone (11-13) and Air Pod cases, as well as a metal water bottle.

The best part? It provides an opportunity to buy into MASTERMIND without setting yourself back a large chunk of your wage. Win-Win.

For now, you can sign up for the collection's waitlist online before the official launch on May 23.