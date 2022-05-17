Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

CASETiFY MASTERMINDs its Latest Accessory Collection

Written by Sam Cole in Design
CASETiFY
1 / 4

CASETiFY's extensive collaborative portfolio continues to grow, this time around once again dipping its toes into the streetwear pool to deliver a full lifestyle and tech accessory collection with the legendary MASTERMIND.

It's difficult to picture a time in which collaborations were somewhat of a rarity. Heck, I even vaguely remember the first time I ever came across a three-way sneaker collab when I was at school and thinking it was one of the wildest things I'd ever seen – it was almost like fanfiction. Nowadays, co-created brand projects are a universal standard, and you'll rarely go a full week without one.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That's not to say that they're a bad thing, quite the contrary, collaborations have kicked open the doors into a world of products that we'd otherwise be ignorant of.

Some brands have taken it upon themselves to make cross-cultural connections integral to their operations and have done so successfully – such as Supreme and Palace for apparel, Nike for sneakers, and CASETiFY in the realm of tech.

CASETiFY's connections seemingly know no bounds, as the tech accessory giant has launched connections with everyone from Harry Potter to Pokémon, Squid Game, and Japan's streetwear powerhouse MASTERMIND.

This latest addition to its ever-expanding roster of collaborators comes baring the brand's iconic, unmistakable skull and crossbones logo across a range of iPhone (11-13) and Air Pod cases, as well as a metal water bottle.

The best part? It provides an opportunity to buy into MASTERMIND without setting yourself back a large chunk of your wage. Win-Win.

For now, you can sign up for the collection's waitlist online before the official launch on May 23.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Demna's Final Balenciaga Collection Is a Britney Spears-Soundtracked Party
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Mountain Hardwear’s New Broad Spectrum Collection Turns Sun Block Sartorial
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Brutalism, Pies & Barbour Jackets: Introducing the Not In London Collection
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now