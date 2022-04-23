From This Day Forth, You Shall Be Known as...Darth CASETiFY

These are not the droids you're looking for – but they are the Star Wars x CASETiFY tech and lifestyle accessories you didn't know you were looking for. May the force be with you.

Somehow, we're already tumbling towards the tailend of April. I don't know how we got here, but I do know what our destination is. Not quite yet summer, no, just ahead is May the 4th, better known as Star Wars Day.

If you didn't already know that, you've probably heard somebody say "May the fourth be with you" in passing. Suddenly, it all makes sense.

Ahead of this year's celebrations, the epic space saga that defined a generation and shifted pop culture forever has teamed up with CASETiFY on a range of tech and lifestyle accessories.

The collaboration marks Disney and Lucasfilm's Star Wars saga joining an ever-expanding roster of creative partners at CASETiFY. Dubbed the "Supreme of phone accessories," the brand has connected with almost everyone at this point – Peanuts, Squid Game, Billionaire Boys Club, DHL, Pokemon, and Highsnobiety, of course.

Whether you're backing the Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire, Jedi or Sith, this collection has something for you. iPhone cases are offered up in a bevy of options, including a laser-engraved Millenium Falcon and classic movie posters from the original trilogy.

You'll also find a host of other accessories, such as Android and Google cases, Air Pod cases, MagSafe chargers, and plenty more.

The Star Wars x CASETiFY collection is due to launch online on 4 May, with a global debut at the annaul Star Wars Celebration on 26-29 May in California.