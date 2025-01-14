adidas' Waterproof Stan Smiths Might Be the Best Stan Smith

New year, new adidas Stan Smiths. But this time, make it GORE-TEX.

Yes, please.

Following in the footsteps of recent Superstar and Gazelle drops (and pretty much the entire sneaker industry), the latest adidas Stan Smith has gone GORE-TEX, welcoming the trendy waterproof material into its construction.

There have been previous Stans crafted with the material designed to keep wearers dry in their journey, whether that be a commute to the office or a rainy day in the wilderness. But there's been an uptake in sneakers made with rugged materials like GORE-TEX and Cordura in the last year or so, adidas models included.

The GORE-TEX Stan Smiths are special because it keeps already-clean and classic design looking fresh during messy weather. Plus, the shoes feature these creamy leather uppers, giving them a sort of premium vibe. Honestly, it looks a lot like adidas' 2023 all-black Stan Smith Lux sneakers, which also featured GORE-TEX updates.

Restock maybe?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Regardless, the "Core Black" Stan Smiths is joined by a "Core White" colorway featuring a tasteful forest green heel tab. Both sneakers are expected to land on January 17 at a few Japanese stores.

Last year, the adidas Stan Smith stepped back into the spotlight, landing at the center of clever collaborations with Brain Dead and CLOT. What's more, the adidas icon became the brand's leading muse for "Lux" makeovers, basically these ultra-top-quality Stans. Sometimes, they even looked like traditional dress shoes.

With fresh GORE-TEX upgrades, adidas' Stan Smith is still on the up and up and now, staying dry in the process.