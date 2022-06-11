Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

One Block Down & Cassina are Sittin' on Air

Written by Sam Cole in Design

One Block Down's latest project sees the Italian retailer break away from its efforts in apparel, turning its attention to furniture with fellow Italian brand Cassina. Enter the Zig-Zag chair.

A pretty universal sign that you're hurtling through adulthood is the sudden need to fill your (dream?) home with every piece of furniture that you lay eyes on. Sure, a few pieces of IKEA flatpack were good once upon a time, but now you've got your heart set on a Hästens bed, a LRNCE mirror, JIL SANDER throws, and a Gucci table.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With Milan Design Week underway, there's no better time to start building the homeware and furniture arsenal that your heart so desires. All of the whacky and wonderful creations that'll break your bank show their faces to the world, pulling you into what could be. Dreamy.

For those with the financials to make those interior dreams come true, One Block Down's new collaboration with internationally renowned, ground-breaking furniture brand Cassina is a step in the right direction.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Looking to the past to inform the present, the pair has worked together to develop a unique interpretation of Gerrit T. Rietveld’s Zig-Zag chair in a super-limited collection of 30 pieces.

Currently being presented as a part of Milan Design Week, the Zig-Zag chair comes crafted in wood, though this special iteration has been updated with sheets of metal as a nod to One Block Down's store architecture.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In honor of the collaboration, the pair have developed a 30-chair pyramid installation, showcasing the linearity of the iconic design.

If you're looking to give your home a fresh lick of paint (furniture), you can pre-order the Cassina x One Block Down Zig-Zag chair online.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
And WanderPertex Wind Jacket Black
$360.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Snow PeakField Barista Coffee Drip Silver
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
  • COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Sneakers Have Never Been So Classic (or Branded)
  • Turns Out: Nike’s All-Black Air Force 1 Has a Soft (& Silky) Side
  • Nike's Admirably Stealthy "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Pounces Back
  • Corteiz Saved Its Best (& Hairiest) Nike Huarache Till Last
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now