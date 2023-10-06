Next up For COMME des GARÇONS: Nike's Air Pegasus 2005

Never one to skimp on collaborations, COMME des GARÇONS is keeping the special sneakers coming for Fall/Winter 2023 by way of yet another Nike team-up. This is hardly CdG's highest profile Nike team-up ever but perhaps the heads will appreciate the Japanese fashion label's monochrome spin on Nike's Air Pegasus 2005.

They didn't appear at the FW23 runway show so the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Pegasus 2005s only came as a surprise to those who attended the COMME des GARÇONS showroom held at Paris Fashion Week a few days later.

Presented with little fanfare, the shoes are as simple as CdG sneaker collabs get.

The CdG HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Pegasus 2005 are realized exclusively in all-white or all-black colorways and remove some of the core detailing that makes the extremely Y2K shoe look rather busy.

For instance, extraneous paneling on the toebox and upper are removed, leaving a rather plain-looking shoe. Other details that you'd think would've been removed remain in place, though, like the "FULL-LENGTH NIKE AIR" text atop the midsole and the "AIR PEGASUS" branding on the leather tongue.

CdG's BLACK diffusion label took a stab at the Air Pegasus 83 several years ago, realizing a similarly tonal sneaker bereft of detail.

However, most CdG HOMME PLUS Nikes are comparatively complicated, like the layered Air Maxes and textural Foamposites.

Alternatively, CdG may opt to keep the original design intact and instead add a simple twist, like the pattern that graced its Dunk Low and chain it strapped across the similarly minimalist CdG Nike Shox.

Obviously, there's no confirmed release date or price for the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Pegasus 2005 but it'll likely be given official detail by late summer, when CdG's seasonal collection will be released to stores.