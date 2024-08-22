Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
CDG Play, a Luxury Label?

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
COMME des GARÇONS
CDG Play, COMME des GARÇONS' most casual clothing line, is finally a luxury label. Or, well, it at least kinda looks like it is.

CDG Play's little red heart logo has signified entry-level appreciation of the COMME des GARÇONS universe for 22 years and, now, it's finally gotten a little more love.

First seen in late August, CDG Play's signature T-shirts have gotten just a touch more luxe.

The red heart logo is intact, the grey tag is in place, the plain colors have not changed. But, now, there are a few small gold studs outlining the heart logo, giving the otherwise simple basics a touch of fashionable elegance.

CDG Play's simple appeal in action.

COMME des GARÇONS
Releasing first at CDG stores August 24 for ¥13,200 (about $90), the CDG Play studded heart logo T-shirts are indicative of the diffusion line's no-brainer appeal.

Whereas mainline COMME des GARÇONS collections epitomize avant design (and coveted sneakers), CDG Play is incredibly approachable. Simple clothes, highly visible logo.

That uncomplicated ethos has inspired a bit of insider-y mocking, especially as CDG Play comes to reflect a sort of surface-level interest in the extremely rich CDG empire, but it has also made CDG Play a universal hit.

Though, to be fair, I can't say that I see CDG Play worn as often as I once did. Anecdotal, to be sure, but maybe that's what's inspiring the recent rollout of mild CDG Play logo revisions, which vary in extremity from obvious to wildly subtle.

Over the past few years, CDG Play and CDG, its super simple sibling streetwear line, have also dabbled in plentiful high-profile team-ups with varying levels of intrigue.

Comme des Garcons
This latest venture keeps the rhythm, for better or worse.

