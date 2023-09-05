CDG Play Has Dropped Its Iconic Heart Logo (a Little Lower)

CDG Play, arguably COMME des GARÇONS' most approachable sub-label, is objectively most famous for its signature heart logo, created by graphic designer Filip Pagowski. The cuteness of the eyeball-havin' heart has lured many a shopper towards the best-selling CDG Play Converse shoes and logo-centric T-shirts.

So that CDG Play is dropping its heart logo for its Fall/Winter 2023 sweater collection is kind of a big news, even if the logos are only really being dropped to the sleeve.

Available in pastel-tinged unisex wool crewneck pullovers, mens' V-neck cardigans, and womens' round-neck cardigans launching September 8 at Dover Street Market stores, CDG Play's FW23 sweater offering is as minimalist a CDG Play offering as there ever was, with the heart logo minimized and patched to the sweaters' cuffs.

Comme des Garcons

It's a surprising shift for CDG Play, which typically emphasizes its logo above all else. Its trademark T-shirts often wear upwards of three blankly-staring hearts, an approach that carries over to CDG Play hoodies and collaborations with labels like jacket-maker K-Way, Nike, and, of course, Converse. A key part of the CDG Play x Invader line, too, was a pixelated heart logo.

CDG Play has been experimenting with shrunken logos, though, having quietly rolled out a selection of mini-logo hoodies as part of its womenswear collection .

Comme des Garcons

The only other COMME des GARÇONS imprint as logo-crazed as CDG Play is CDG, the directly-named streetwear-like line that recently placed a bunch of three-letter logos atop The North Face's simplest layering pieces.

It ain't terribly crazy but that's the whole point of CDG Play. Simplicity is the name of the game and logos come first, except for on these new sweaters.