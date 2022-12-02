Ah Yes, More Tabi Sneakers From Margiela & Reebok

Brand: Maison Margiela x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather Tabi Nylon

Release Date: December 9

Price: $350

Buy: Reebok's website

Editor’s Notes: Perhaps it is the season to be jolly as Maison Margiela and Reebok are delivering more tabi sneakers just in time for the holidays.

That's right. The duo brought back its Classic Leather Tabi shoes, this time adding a little nylon into the design mix. And thus, the Classic Leather Tabi Nylon was born!

The collaborative Classic Nylon sees Margiela's famed tabi concept — a signature design seen on its beloved footwear — again divides the toe box of the Reebok silhouette.

Reebok 1 / 2

Unlike past drops, the latest Margiela x Reebok shoe boasts a leather upper with suede and nylon underlays — a fusion of the Classic Leather and Classic Nylon's constructions.

Dual branding strikes the tongue and insole, including Margiela's recognizable numerical logo (naturally, the number 22 is circled to indicate the Reebok shoe belongs to the house's footwear collection).

Throughout its Reebok partnership, Margiela proved its tabi design is as alluring on an Instapump Fury and Classic Leather shoe as on a boot – and even handbags.

Given the popularity of the Margiela's design, it's not surprising to see the Classic Leather Tabi sneaker is quite the fan-favorite. It's even spawned grown-up and see-through iterations (there are still a few cutout ones on the Highsnobety Shop as we speak).

Now, Margiela's tabi toe makes a divisive return on its Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Nylon sneaker, which lands in black, white, and grey colorways on December 9. It's just enough time to sneak them under the tree for a special sneakerhead.

