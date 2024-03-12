Sign up to never miss a drop
For Winter 2024, Celine Reminds Us of Its Golden Era

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith
Paris Fashion Week may be over, but Parisian house Celine still had a womenswear presentation to deliver. So, of course we'll get back into fashion week mode. Anything for Celine.

Celine's Winter 2024 collection by Hedi Slimane was actually conceived in July 2023 and filmed in Paris in December 2023. But the Parisian house officially presented the offering on March 12, showcased through another Slimane-directed visual.

Set against some pretty iconic French art deco decor, the Celine Winter 2024 felt like a throwback, and honestly, that was the point. The Celine collection transports us back to the 1960s, also known as the golden era of the house.

Tailored matching sets met tonal shift dresses. Boxy jackets were realized with serious textural combinations of leather and animal print fur. Big glamorous fur coats came in both classic shapes and bulbous proportions. Celine bows clung to necklines, ranging from normal size to some as big as Celine's Nano handbag (maybe bigger).

Slimane's version of the Celine Triomphe emblem again graces the collection's sunglasses and sleek leather handbags. The reinterpreted motif also appears on Celine's new wool felt caps — call them the new Celine baseball cap, even. Although, I can't speak for Timothée Chalamet who is an avid wearer of the brand's popular sporty headwear (one in particular).

As Celine's Winter 2024 clothes placed us in a time machine set to the 60s, the brand also hard-launched its first makeup line in the same breath. The name? Celine Beauté.

Celine technically already entered its beauty era in 2019 with its fragrance collection, Haute Parfumerie. Now, the Paris label is getting into cosmetics, initiated by an offering of lipsticks, which will drop sometime during the fall season.

It'll almost be like getting an appetizer before the full Celine Winter 2024 meal.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
