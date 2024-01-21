The Making of Dior's Celestial Winter 2024 Show

On a Tuesday evening at the top of Paris Fashion Week, Dior put on its Winter 2024 men's presentation by Kim Jones. Dior Winter 2024 turned out to be quite the affair with a revolving runway, a Lewis Hamilton appearance, and men's ballet flats.

Dior's Winter 2024 collection centered around a dance theme, drawing inspiration directly from celebrated ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev. Jones also used the moment to pay tribute to his uncle, Colin Jones, a dancer and friend of Nureyev.

Fluid, couture-like silhouettes met trims like zippers, slits, and scoop necklines, mirroring the ballet's beauty and movements. At the same time, the nicely-tailored wardrobe nodded to Nureyev's style and grace on and off the stage. Then, sprinkle in Dior's innate elegance.

An enduring highlight of Dior's menswear shows continues to be the house's standout and nitty-gritty details — those materials and trimmings requiring a second, closer look for more appreciation.

Gentle embroidery and dazzling "opulent ornamentation" were key for Dior Winter 2024, resulting in pieces like royalty-worthy capes and quietly-embellished blazers (fully adorned looks, too).

A Winter 2024 jumpsuit appeared entirely adorned, drawing inspiration from Dior's "Debussy" gown from 1950. The Winter 2024 piece offered woolen fabric for the foundation topped with hand-embroidered beads and petals.

As with previous collections, Dior's Winter 2024 is another one full of references. This time, Jones nods to the works of Marc Bohan, Yves Saint Laurent, John Galliano, and, of course, Monsieur Dior.

In the end, Dior's collections speak for themselves, between the craftsmanship, Jones' vision, and the work of Dior's team of artisans.

For Winter 2024, the clothes dance, too, evidenced in the "choreography" of the beading on that one jumpsuit, according to Dior.